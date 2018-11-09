Taco Bell launches 'party' program for exclusive celebrations

Taco Bell lovers can officially celebrate in style at their favorite fast-food chain thanks to a new “party” service that allows customers to book exclusive celebrations at select locations of the Tex-Mex-inspired chain.

On Nov. 8, the Irvine, Calif.-based restaurant announced the debut of the “Party by Taco Bell” package, which invites fans to book small private parties at select locations through Dec. 22.

“After seeing how our fans celebrate occasions at Taco Bell from prom dates, 106th birthdays to booking 110 Taco Bell weddings in our Las Vegas Cantina, there was a clear need and opportunity to translate this intersection of fun, cool and accessible entertaining to any kind of occasion,” Marisa Thalberg, Global Chief Brand Officer at Taco Bell Corp, said in the official press release.

“From the most devout Taco Bell fans to those who will just find this kitschy cool, we are about [to] make it easy to become the perfect postmodern party host,” she added.

Of course, the news comes with a catch. The $25 party package, promising “reserved seating with breathtaking views of tacos,” is only available for purchase at ten Taco Bell restaurants across New York, Ohio, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Texas, Michigan and California.

Merrymakers interested in celebrating with a Taco Bell bash will also be forced to keep the guest list rather short, as the chain is only offering to accommodate up to ten guests per party, Food & Wine reports.

Despite this restriction, Taco Bell promises to set the mood right, as a Taco Bell Party Décor Kit will be waiting for partiers upon their arrival. Guests can choose from “Feeling Luxe” and “Feeling Electric” sets, which include a table runner, plates and taco-centric photo props for unforgettable pictures, according to the outlet.

Food, however, is sold separately, Nation’s Restaurant News reports.