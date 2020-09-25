McDonald's offering 'rare' Travis Scott action figures as part of 'Cactus Jack Sweepstakes'

Man, McDonald’s really went all-in on this Travis Scott promotion, huh?

Seemingly delighted with their successful collaboration with the rapper, McDonald’s has announced on Friday that they plan to keep this gravy train rolling with a “Cactus Jack Sweepstakes,” whereby fans can enter for a chance to win a Travis Scott action figure complete with his “Cactus Jack outfit and accessories.”

Travis Scott action figures were originally created for promotional purposes to coincide with his debut album “Rodeo.” More recently, McDonald’s featured an “updated” version of the figure’s likeness in an ad for Scott’s signature McDonald’s meal, which is currently available at the chain for $6 when ordered via the company’s app.

According to McDonald’s, only five of the “rare, handcrafted & numbered” action figures are currently up for grabs. Each is also estimated to have an approximate retail value of about $375, per McDonald’s.

To enter for a chance to win, fans must publicly “quote tweet” (or retweet with a caption) the above Twitter post from McDonald’s, and type in the phrase "Cactus Jack sent me to @McDonalds #CactusJackSweepstakes" before retweeting.

The retweeted post must be shared between Sept. 25 and Sept. 27, and remain publicly visible on the entrants’ Twitter accounts through Oct. 3. No purchase is necessary, according to the official rules.

Winners will be chosen via a random drawing on or about Oct. 2, and the five lucky recipients will be notified around Oct. 5.

McDonald’s, meanwhile, has reportedly enjoyed success following its recent collaboration with Scott, which resulted not only in a meal deal (which is touted as Scott’s go-to order), but also a capsule collection and a McNugget body pillow.

Restaurants across the country also experienced shortages of certain ingredients after the meal debuted, McDonald's confirmed in mid-September.

"No doubt, Cactus Jack sent you…A LOT of you. SO many of you," McDonald's said at the time.” In fact, it's been so lit, some of our restaurants have temporarily sold out of some of the ingredients in the meal.

"We're working closely with our suppliers, distributors and franchisees to resupply impacted restaurants as quickly as possible. Stay tuned and don't worry, we've got more surprises from Cactus Jack coming soon."

