Florida man suing McDonald's, claims he was injured by Chicken McNugget

The fast-food customer is seeking $1.1 million and a recall of all McNuggets

By Michael Hollan | Fox News
This was a pretty unhappy meal.

A McDonald’s customer is suing the company after he says he was hurt biting into a Chicken McNugget. The man claims he cracked one of his teeth on a piece of bone inside one of the nuggets.

Alexei Stolfat reportedly injured himself when he bit into a McNugget that had a one-inch bone inside of it.

Alexei Stolfat reportedly injured himself when he bit into a McNugget that had a one-inch bone inside of it. (Gerald Matzka/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Alexei Stolfat is suing McDonald’s for $1.1 million and is calling for a recall of all McNuggets, the Sun-Sentinel reports. He ordered the food through Uber Eats from a West Palm Beach restaurant.

Stolfat says he felt pain in his mouth and suffered headaches for three days after biting into the bone. After going to the dentist, he reportedly discovered that his tooth was cracked in two places and would need surgery to replace it.

Though a rep for McDonald’s was not immediately available to offer further comment, a spokesperson for the chain shared the following statement with the Sentinel:

“Providing safe, high-quality food is always a top priority," they said. "We take these claims seriously but as this is pending litigation, we cannot comment further at this time."

Stolfat reportedly has not hired a lawyer and filed the lawsuit on his own. According to the outlet, he has done legal work in his home country of Estonia, although he is not a licensed attorney.

He reportedly said that if he wins, he plans on donating $1 million to charity.

