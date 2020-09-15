McDonald’s, Travis Scott's McNugget body pillow is a hit on social media

Fans of chicken nuggets can cuddle up with a McDonald’s Chicken McNugget body pillow.

The 3-foot long pillow looks just like the real deal and costs a whopping $90 from rapper Travis Scott’s online shop.

Earlier this month, McDonald’s announced it was partnering with the Billboard Music Award winner on a unique “capsule merch collection.” And the limited-edition McNugget body pillow just so happens to be included in the lineup.

“From featuring Travis’ favorite McDonald’s meal in our restaurants, to his new score for our TV spot, to Cactus Jack x McDonald’s merch, this has been a true partnership from start to finish,” said Morgan Flatley, the chief marketing officer at McDonald’s U.S. “It has been exciting to team up with a true brand fan whose creativity and love for our food shines through in each aspect of the collaboration.”

The body pillow was generally well-received among social media users who admired the fast-food chain and Houston rapper.

“Idk who is spending $90 on a McNugget Cactus Jack body pillow, but honestly we probably have a lot in common” tweeted Kate Taylor on Thursday, who is a senior correspondent at Business Insider.

Another Twitter user who claimed to have purchased the body pillow said their total came out to be more than $90 – likely due to sales tax and shipping fees.

“Bro i literally dropped $120 on a 36 inch mcnugget body pillow,” the user, Sehun Han, wrote the same day McDonald’s first announced its capsule collection with Scott – Sept. 9.

“Can’t stop thinking about the mcnugget body pillow,” another user by the name of Rina shared.

Some Twitter users posted all the different ways they’d show their thanks to someone who purchased a McNugget body pillow.

“If a girl bought me a ps5 or that McDonald's x Travis Scott mcnugget body pillow I will tattoo their name on my forehead,” wrote Justin Vincent, which showed the comfy bedtime item was on par with Sony’s upcoming game console for at least one person.

Resellers have already listed the McNugget body pillow at $399 and $450 on online marketplaces like eBay and StockX.

