McDonald's testing 'Crispy Chicken Sandwich' amid 'Chicken Wars' with Popeyes, Chick-fil-A

Better late than never.

McDonald’s is kicking off December by officially entering into the so-called "Chicken Wars" — a food fight that Popeyes started in August with the initial release of its now-infamous Chicken Sandwich — with a brand-new "Crispy Chicken Sandwich" that shares several of the same attributes.

The fast-food chain announced the new chicken sandwich on Twitter, confirming that it will be available as part of a test in two U.S. cities starting Monday.

“Houston. Knoxville. Lunch tomorrow? No beef,” the chain shared on Sunday, Dec. 1, along with an emoji of a chicken's head and a winking face.

The tweet included a photo of a McDonald’s-branded bag featuring a graphic of a chicken's silhouette containing the date “12/2." The bag itself also listed the names of both cities where the tests would be taking place.

The Crispy Chicken Sandwich appears to be a dressed-down version of the chain's other chicken sandwich options, as it features a fried chicken filet served on a potato roll, topped with butter and pickles. The deluxe version will include tomatoes, lettuce and mayo. (McDonald's currently offers a Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Sandwich and a McChicken.)

Similarly, Popeyes’ Chicken Sandwich and Chick-fil-A’s original Chicken Sandwich are both served with fried chicken filets, sauce — or butter, in Chick-fil-A's case — and pickles.

McDonald’s is even doubling down on its efforts to overtake Popeyes and Chick-fil-A in the chicken sandwich wars by serving its new sandwich in a bag, just like its competitors.

The new Crispy Chicken Sandwich will be testing from Dec. 2 through Jan. 26, a McDonald’s spokesperson confirmed to Fox News.

The chain did not unveil an official date for a nationwide release. However, according to a statement from McDonald's, “everyone should stay tuned for what’s to come in 2020.”

The launch of the Crispy Chicken Sandwich comes after the brand’s previous attempt to gain traction on its chicken options with the September release of a Spicy BBQ Chicken Sandwich.