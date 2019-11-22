Popeyes trolls Chick-fil-A with 'Original Chicken Sandwich' tweet amid ongoing 'chicken wars'

Remember the simple days before the chicken wars? Well, Popeyes is trying to bring us back to that time by literally rewriting history to suggest that it — and not Chick-fil-A — is the "original chicken sandwich."

BURGER KING DIPPING SAUCES AFFECTED BY GLOBAL HORSERADISH SHORTAGE

On Thursday, Popeyes jumped on the viral “Gonna tell my kids” social-media trend du jour, which involves taking a historic or popular figure and replacing it with a pop star or cultural event. And, of course, they did it all to throw shade at Chick-fil-A.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I’m gonna tell my kids this is the Original Chicken Sandwich,” the tweet read, along with a picture of the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich. (“Home of the Original Chicken Sandwich” is Chick-fil-A’s tagline.)

Popeyes put up the post Thursday, and quickly received comments from those applauding the brand’s fiery tweet.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

However, many others were not as impressed with the joke, and took a moment to call out Popeyes for issues with quality control, or the madness that its famous sandwich has sparked.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Popeyes relaunched its chicken sandwich earlier this month, after selling out of its stock following the initial launch in August. The fervor surrounding the sandwich has since sparked several incidents of traffic, fights, viral videos and, in some cases, extreme violence.

Fox News’ Gerren Gaynor contributed to this report.