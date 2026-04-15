Airport lounge chaos goes viral as kids run wild and passengers ditch basic etiquette

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Airport lounges were once the destination of a select few. But recently, the premium spaces are becoming increasingly crowded — and chaos is following in some cases.

Stories are going viral about passengers raiding complimentary buffets in lounges, and children wreaking havoc while distracted parents are unfazed.

At one airport lounge in a major New York City airport not long ago, witnesses watched in shock as a couple ordered six signature burgers and multiple orders of buns, the "View from the Wing" blog reported.

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Instead of eating the premium patties, the couple stuffed the burgers into a large duffel, adding desserts snatched from the buffet, the blog added.

Then, to conceal the heist, apparently, the couple stashed the greasy plates behind decorative planters, the blog noted.

"Lounges have become more crowded, and the demographic makeup of U.S. airport lounges has changed," Gary Leff, the author of the blog, told Fox News Digital.

"Once the province of memberships and cheese cubes for solo business travelers, the lounges are increasingly accessed via credit card by premium leisure travelers," said Leff, who is based in Texas.

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Leff noted that during the recent shutdown, U.S. travelers arrived at airports very early.

As a result, many booked passengers were looking for places to relax — and to eat free food.

He also said families with children frequent lounges far more often now.

Some lounges have created kids' sections, while others have not.

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"The mores and norms associated with [airport lounges] have changed, and that stands out especially to those whose expectations are built on an earlier era," Leff said.

Another viral incident was captured by a photo of an airport lounge after young children seemed to wreak havoc there.

"Lounges have become more crowded, and the demographic makeup of U.S. airport lounges has changed."

A traveler snapped a photo at a sky club lounge in a western U.S. airport showing kids' small suitcases opened, with clothes, sneakers and water bottles strewn all over the floor, the "Aviation A2Z" blog reported.

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Surprisingly, most Reddit users came to the family's defense.

"Honestly, if their kids aren’t being terrors to everyone else, and it’s contained to a seating area for four people, and they [clean] everything up, this is fine in my book," one Reddit user said.

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"The parents found a space to hang out away from everyone else, and took a small area for themselves that has no impact on anyone else," another commenter said.

"Depends entirely on how loud the kids are. If they are quiet? Keep it that way," a third person said.

California-based Brett Snyder, author of the "Cranky Flier" blog, sees the chaos differently.

"Etiquette probably hasn't changed much recently. The issue is that everyone has a camera, and they are recording all the bad behavior and posting it publicly," Snyder told Fox News Digital.

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"Traveling with children has always been challenging and stressful for parents, and sometimes that can be disruptive to other travelers."