Breweries and their target audience: Social media users debate the hot issue

With the rise of craft brewing and breweries across America, a question is arising frequently: Should kids be present at breweries?

A TikTok video shared in 2024 went viral after user Clarice Burkett asked others, "If the primary source of income for the business is an age-restricted product — why?"

Burkett, who lives in Florida, said she understands that some breweries "cater to more of a familial setting." She said, however, that as a patron she would know about this beforehand and would expect to see children — or would avoid those establishments.

This, however, is not always the case.

"I'm going to use a real-life example," she said. She said there is a brewery near her with a "great outdoor space."

"So, naturally, I asked the bartender if they had any yard games," she said. "He looked at me and said, 'We did have cornhole, but we no longer have it because the kids destroyed it."

This particular brewery, she said, "only receives revenue from beer and merchandise" and does not have an on-site kitchen or restaurant.

"There is nothing for kids to do at this brewery," she said. "Nothing for them to consume. What do kids do when they're bored? They get disruptive."

She went on, "I really just don't understand the thought process behind this, especially when they're disrupting other patrons of the establishment."

Users were divided about the complaint on TikTok and other social media platforms.

"I have kids, but I hate seeing children at adult spaces," one person on TikTok said in response to Burkett's video.

"Not everything is for everyone. I don't want to be out having adult conversations [and] hearing kids screaming."

"Not everything is for everyone."

Said another TikTok user, "I have two kids and I agree with you 100%. I am sooooo annoyed that my husband and I cannot play cornhole because the kids take a bag and run with it. Walk on top of the boards."

The person added, "Get a babysitter!!!!"

People from other parts of the world defended the practice, noting that, in their countries, the presence of kids in places where alcohol is served is common.

"Parents can have a beer and enjoy a meal and kids can be in society. In Spain, we build playgrounds adjacent to the bar," said a TikTok user.

"I get it, but this is such an American way of thinking. In Europe, they bring their kids to pubs/bars," said another user.

On Reddit, a similar discussion occurred regarding children at breweries.

"I was sitting enjoying a lovely craft beer and all of a sudden it feels like I'm at a 3-year-old's birthday party surrounded by about 10 bratty kids with parents who don't know how to tell their children no," said user "FreddieDeebs" on the "r/WashDC" subreddit.

"A lot of them are catering to families. Find one that doesn't," suggested Reddit user "Kindly_Candle9809."

Another Reddit user said the practice of seeing families with children at breweries was "common but annoying" — and that he had seen an innovative approach to the problem.

"One near me has a sign that reads, ‘Children must be within your arm's length at all times,' and they enforce it," said user "Brewer1056" about the venue.

"Man, I'm with you, there's a time and place for kids to be and a brewery ain't one of 'em. It's like dogs on planes," said another user.

"If they're well-behaved I'll get over it, but if they're acting up, the owners (parents) are just selfishly inconveniencing everybody else," said user "bops4bo."