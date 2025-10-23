Brewery goes viral for defending policy banning kids after 7 p.m.: 'Not a playground'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Ohio brewery recently sparked a viral conversation about parents bringing kids to bars and breweries, leading hundreds to chime in on the debate.

Eastside Brewing Co., an Ohio-based craft brewery that runs a taproom in Reynoldsburg, recently announced that it would begin barring children after 7 p.m. and would no longer allow unaccompanied teenagers.

In an Oct. 15 Facebook post that attracted hundreds of comments, the brewery stated that it was being threatened by customers who disagreed with the policies about kids.

SUPERMARKET GOES VIRAL AFTER LETTING CUSTOMERS SIP BEER AND WINE WHILE SHOPPING

"Although things have been going very well for us, there is one sore spot that seems to come back again and again. Unsupervised children," the post said.

"It's not that we don't like kids," the group added. "We manufacture alcohol. … We have created an environment that appeals to adults."

The brewery claimed that the new policy has prompted some customers to call the owner "a d---head, an a--hole and a child hater, among others."

The statement added, "Many of these parents are the ones who sit inside the taproom drinking beer while they let their kids go outside to play." It said kids engage in kickball matches, digging in the beer garden and antagonizing dogs as common issues.

GEN Z BREAKS TRADITIONAL BEER RULES WITH NEW ICE-COLD TREND THAT SOME CALL 'REFRESHING'

"The truth is, we never intended for our outdoor space to be a playground for kids," the post added.

"We have signs posted regarding our policies. Some breweries are built for kids. … Please understand, this is not us."

The post added, "Yes, we want to keep the brewery open to families. … We work hard to provide a place for you to come and enjoy one another's company over a pint.

"We hope you will continue to join us."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Fox News Digital reached out to Eastside Brewing Co. for additional comment.

An overwhelming majority of commenters supported the brewery's message, with dozens pledging to visit next time they were in Reynoldsburg.

"Take your child to a park to run their energy out before coming to a brewery."

"Great post. You've earned our business the next time we're in town!" one Ohioan said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

"I have children, I go to the brewery to get away from children for a while," another wrote. "You're being generous by allowing them until 7. If you want to grab a beer while your kids run amok, go to Chuck E. Cheese."

One customer said it was "inconsiderate" for breweries to allow children to run around aimlessly.

"Take your child to a park to run their energy out before coming to a brewery," she said. "Thanks for being a reliable establishment [where] I can enjoy food and drink!"

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"I wanna know what parent in their right mind thinks a brewery is a great hangout to bring kids?" another chimed in.

Amid all the support, some users reacted negatively to the post.

"What a ridiculous, judgmental post. Hope you're still around in 2 years," one person wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I've enjoyed the brewery over the years but will not be back," another said.