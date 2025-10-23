Expand / Collapse search
DRINKS

Brewery goes viral for defending policy banning kids after 7 p.m.: 'Not a playground'

Eastside Brewing Co. owner is called a 'child hater' over new policy

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
For the first time, more craft beer breweries are shutting down than opening Video

For the first time, more craft beer breweries are shutting down than opening

It's not easy to own a brewery in Georgetown, Colorado, about an hour west of Denver. One brewery there recently became the only one in town to survive. The state of Colorado saw among the most closures of breweries last year.

An Ohio brewery recently sparked a viral conversation about parents bringing kids to bars and breweries, leading hundreds to chime in on the debate.

Eastside Brewing Co., an Ohio-based craft brewery that runs a taproom in Reynoldsburg, recently announced that it would begin barring children after 7 p.m. and would no longer allow unaccompanied teenagers.

In an Oct. 15 Facebook post that attracted hundreds of comments, the brewery stated that it was being threatened by customers who disagreed with the policies about kids.

"Although things have been going very well for us, there is one sore spot that seems to come back again and again. Unsupervised children," the post said.

"It's not that we don't like kids," the group added. "We manufacture alcohol. … We have created an environment that appeals to adults."

Bartender filling up beer mug

Eastside Brewing Co. (not pictured) in Reynoldsburg, Ohio, drew attention after announcing new limits on the presence of children in its taproom. (iStock)

The brewery claimed that the new policy has prompted some customers to call the owner "a d---head, an a--hole and a child hater, among others."

The statement added, "Many of these parents are the ones who sit inside the taproom drinking beer while they let their kids go outside to play." It said kids engage in kickball matches, digging in the beer garden and antagonizing dogs as common issues.

"The truth is, we never intended for our outdoor space to be a playground for kids," the post added. 

"We have signs posted regarding our policies. Some breweries are built for kids. … Please understand, this is not us."

Aerial view of family enjoying beer garden

The brewery (not pictured) said in a Facebook message that it "never intended for our outdoor space to be a playground for kids" but still wants to be "open to families." (iStock)

The post added, "Yes, we want to keep the brewery open to families. … We work hard to provide a place for you to come and enjoy one another's company over a pint.

"We hope you will continue to join us."

Fox News Digital reached out to Eastside Brewing Co. for additional comment.

An overwhelming majority of commenters supported the brewery's message, with dozens pledging to visit next time they were in Reynoldsburg.

"Take your child to a park to run their energy out before coming to a brewery."

"Great post. You've earned our business the next time we're in town!" one Ohioan said.

"I have children, I go to the brewery to get away from children for a while," another wrote. "You're being generous by allowing them until 7. If you want to grab a beer while your kids run amok, go to Chuck E. Cheese."

One customer said it was "inconsiderate" for breweries to allow children to run around aimlessly.

Beer glasses clinking

One commenter thanked the Ohio business for maintaining a comfortable space for adults to enjoy food and beer. (iStock)

"Take your child to a park to run their energy out before coming to a brewery," she said. "Thanks for being a reliable establishment [where] I can enjoy food and drink!"

"I wanna know what parent in their right mind thinks a brewery is a great hangout to bring kids?" another chimed in.

Amid all the support, some users reacted negatively to the post.

Kid eating pizza at beer garden

Eastside Brewing Co. (not pictured) said the decision followed repeated issues with kids running around and playing near adult guests. (iStock)

"What a ridiculous, judgmental post. Hope you're still around in 2 years," one person wrote.

"I've enjoyed the brewery over the years but will not be back," another said.

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

