Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Restaurants

America's best-tasting pizza chain is an old-school favorite, survey finds

Many Americans still say favorite slice comes from local pizzerias rather than major chains

By Peter Burke Fox News
close
Dave Portnoy shares the origins of Barstool and his famed pizza reviews Video

Dave Portnoy shares the origins of Barstool and his famed pizza reviews

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy joins 'Fox & Friends' co-host Steve Doocy for a morning walk in Miami.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pizza Hut remains America's favorite pizza chain, according to a new YouGov survey of more than 44,000 diners across the country, edging out Domino's in a closely watched ranking of national pizza brands.

The survey, conducted between March 2025 and February 2026 as part of the organization's annual restaurant rankings report, found Pizza Hut earned 19.1% of votes for best-tasting fast-food pizza, compared with Domino's at 17.1%.

Papa Johns (11.4%), Little Caesars (5.3%) and Marco's Pizza (4.7%) rounded out the top five.

UNEXPECTED STATE DOMINATES AMERICA'S PIZZA SCENE AND IT'S NOT NEW YORK

"Pizza Hut's lead over Domino's in our best-tasting pizza rankings suggests the brand continues to benefit from strong long-term affinity among consumers, particularly older Americans who maintain a very positive impression of the chain," Kenton Barello, Chicago-based senior vice president of YouGov, told Fox News Digital.

"There is likely also a nostalgia factor at play, as Pizza Hut has been a familiar part of the American dining landscape for decades."

An employee placing a freshly cooked sliced pizza on a service counter inside a Pizza Hut restaurant.

Pizza Hut — one of its pies is pictured above — topped Domino's in a new survey of the best-tasting fast-food pizza chains. (Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg)

Fox News Digital reached out to Pizza Hut and the American Pizza Community for comment.

The results underscore how legacy pizza chains continue to resonate with consumers, even as restaurant habits evolve and diners increasingly seek value, convenience and familiarity amid higher food costs and economic uncertainty.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Pizza chains also face mounting competition from frozen pizza brands and independent pizzerias, making brand loyalty increasingly important.

Frozen pizza sales reached about $7 billion in 2024 as consumers cut back on takeout spending, Food & Wine recently reported.

Employee placing plastic box supports around freshly cooked pizza in Pizza Hut kitchen.

"Pizza Hut has been a familiar part of the American dining landscape for decades," said an executive with YouGov to Fox News Digital. (Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The results also show that while national chains continue to dominate brand recognition, many Americans still believe the best pizza may come from somewhere closer to home.

More than one in five respondents said local or regional pizza brands beat the national chains altogether.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

"One of the more interesting findings is that the single largest share of Americans selected an 'other local or regional brand' over the national chains we tested, highlighting the enduring strength of independent pizzerias," Barello said.

"The broader takeaway for the pizza industry is that while marketing visibility matters, familiarity, emotional connection and consistency continue to play a major role in shaping consumer preference in a highly competitive category."

YouGov's findings analyzed responses from more than 44,000 U.S. consumers about restaurant quality, value and dining preferences. The broader report examined consumer attitudes toward fast food, casual dining and specialty restaurant brands.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

For the pizza category specifically, respondents were asked which chains they believed served the best pizza among major national brands.

A Pizza Hut manager is talking to a delivery driver at a Pizza Hut restaurant in Nashville.

Although Pizza Hut received 19.1% of the vote, more Americans said they prefer regional or local pizzerias. (USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect)

"The broader takeaway for the pizza industry is that while marketing visibility matters, familiarity, emotional connection and consistency continue to play a major role in shaping consumer preference in a highly competitive category," Barello said.

Pizza Hut was founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 1958 and started franchising a year later. Now headquartered in Plano, Texas, Pizza Hut has nearly 20,000 locations in more than 100 countries, according to its website.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Domino's opened its first restaurant in Ypsilanti, Michigan, two years after Pizza Hut. 

Originally called DomiNick's Pizza, it was renamed Domino's in 1965 and opened its first franchise location in 1967.

Domino's now has more than 22,300 locations worldwide, according to its website.

Peter Burke is a lifestyle editor with Fox News Digital. He covers various lifestyle topics, with an emphasis on food and drink.

Close modal

Continue