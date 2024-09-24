Man goes on an epic 'beer tax protest journey' across the UK

A man in the United Kingdom is on a mission to chug a pint of beer in each of the country's parliamentary constituencies to highlight issues with a tax on food and drinks in pubs.

Jay Chan is a former staffer for a member of Parliament who is from Birmingham, England. Chan has so far made it to pubs in 16 different constituencies, he said – leaving 634 to go.

Chan has already chugged pints in the constituencies in Birmingham and plans on making his way to "most of the West Midlands" in the near future, he told SWNS.

He told Fox News Digital he was inspired to begin his campaign for pubs after the recent general election in the United Kingdom. He saw the struggles pubs were facing during his time working for a member of Parliament, he said.

"The direct start of the campaign, when I [said], 'I'm absolutely doing it,' was when I visited Nottingham and downed two pints at ‘Ye Old Trip to Jerusalem’ and everyone cheered," Chan told Fox News Digital in an email.

Ye Old Trip to Jerusalem is a pub in Nottingham claiming to have been established in the 12th century.

The reaction of the patrons, Chan told Fox News Digital, "shows the importance of pubs in communities."

Additionally, with 16 constituencies under his belt so far, he said he "will continue to go forward with this campaign."

Videos that Chan shared online have received "thousands of views," said SWNS, as people have praised him for his ability to quickly down a pint.

The journey across the entirety of the United Kingdom could take 20 years, he said — and could cost more than $4,000 in drinks alone.

To help defray this cost, Chan, age 18, has started a GoFundMe — which has so far raised more than £2,000 (about $2,600), said SWNS.

"I think it will take me a very, very long time – especially doing all the rural constituencies," Chan told SWNS.

"I can't drink and drive – obviously – and the trains aren't as efficient out there," he added.

Other parts of the United Kingdom are much more expensive, as well, he noted.

"It helps if it's easy to get to by train or by bike," he said. "I'm not sure how I'll manage when I have to go to London — especially as pints there are so expensive."

Pubs, said Chan, are "an integral part of British life."

In 2022, the Value Added Tax (VAT) – similar to the sales tax in the United States – rose from 12.5% to 20% for the tourism and hospitality sector, reported the BBC.

The rate had been lowered to 12.5% during the coronavirus pandemic, noted the BBC.

"The pub brings communities together."

When the rate rose, pub owners warned they would be forced to increase costs. With energy costs increasing as well, many pubs went out of business, Fox News Digital previously reported.

"The pub," said Chan, "brings communities together."

He noted that some pubs have been in the United Kingdom since the "Roman times" and that the VAT increase has been detrimental to pubs.

"When people think about Britain, they think about Big Ben, the king, the Union Jack – but after that comes the pub, and the pints and the people enjoying them – it's vital we protect them," he told SWNS.

While Chan still has much of his journey ahead of him, he told SWNS that he is looking forward to drinking pints throughout Northern Ireland.

He also hopes to bring people together during his trips to the pubs.

Pints, he said, can "unite people regardless of political differences."