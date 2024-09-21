Victorian-era bar of chocolate to be auctioned

A bar of chocolate that is more than a century old is among items set to be sold at auction in the United Kingdom on September 24.

The lot, which includes a box of Rowntree chocolate dating from 1900, features an image of Queen Victoria on the lid, reported news agency SWNS.

Queen Victoria reigned as queen from 1837 until her death on January 22, 1901.

The box of chocolate was sent by Private Charles Platts of 2nd Battalion Yorkshire Regiment to his wife, "Marth."

Included in the lot is a note from Platts to his wife, saying "Marth, I hope you will get this alright your affectionate Husband Charlie – You can do as you like with it."

As Baldwin's, the auction house handling the sale, noted, "Some of the chocolate, it seems, Marth did enjoy, however, most remains in this special tin."

In addition to the tin, chocolate, and note, Platts' military medals are part of the lot.

Platts was awarded a seven clasp Queen's South Africa Medal for his service in Kachin Hills, a locality in what was then known as Burma. Also included is an India General Service Medal, said SWNS.

Altogether, the chocolate, the note, and the medals are expected to sell for £750 – 850 – about $1,000 to $1,100 in U.S. dollars, said SWNS.

The tin of Rowntree's chocolate being auctioned off lasted longer than Rowntree's did as an independent company.

In 1988, Rowntree's was purchased by Nestle, says the company's website.

Today, "Rowntree's" is the name used by Nestle for its fruit confectionery products.

"Rowntree’s remain the nation’s fruity favourite, with more single tubes of Fruit Pastilles sold than any other fruit confectionery product in the UK," said the Rowntree's website.

Until the reign of her great-great-granddaughter, Queen Elizabeth II, Queen Victoria was the longest-serving monarch in British history, notes the website History.com.