LIFESTYLE

10-pound cinnamon roll at small-town restaurant goes viral on TikTok: 'Bigger than my head'

Massive sweet treat served in Longview, Washington, has to be pre-ordered

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
A small-town restaurant recently went viral on TikTok after a customer ordered its popular 10-pound cinnamon roll. 

Stuffy's is a restaurant in the rural town of Longview, Washington, with a population of roughly 37,000 — and is known for its ability to "stuff" items into giant portions. 

Recently, a TikTok video showing off the restaurant's 10-pound cinnamon roll went viral on TikTok — currently with over 9.6 million views. 

Stuffy's owner Glenda Duling told Fox News Digital that the special menu item has been an offering of theirs for 11 years. 

"Eleven years ago, we had a competitive eater by the name of Jamie McDonald contact us to see if we could double the size of the 5-pound-ish cinnamon rolls that we were currently doing so he could eat [them] while he filmed it for his YouTube channel," she told Fox News Digital via email.

Woman with cinnamon roll

The viral TikTok video shows a waitress bringing the 10-pound cinnamon roll to the table.  (Naader Reda/TikTok)

Duling has owned Stuffy's since 1988.

She said she'd been offering a 5-pound cinnamon roll but needed to ensure the restaurant could make a quality 10-pound roll for the experiment. 

The competitive eater, who goes by "The Bear," ate the sweet treat in an hour and 15 minutes, so Duling said she decided to keep the large item on the menu as a challenge for future customers — naming it "The Bear."

Cinnamon roll

Stuffy's in Washington state has been serving the 10-pound cinnamon roll for 11 years.  (Naader Reda/TikTok)

On average, Duling said, the 10-pound cinnamon roll is ordered once a week, but customers have to pre-order the menu item in advance. 

"We have been doing our 6-7-pound cinnamon roll for a very long time and those we give away free for birthdays," she said.

She also said Stuffy's started making mini cinnamon rolls about five years ago that are roughly 5 inches in diameter and 3 to 4 inches tall.  

Cinnamon roll

Duling said the cinnamon roll began as "just" 5 pounds before it started growing and growing.  (Stuffy's)

Naader Reda of Victorville, California, captured the viral TikTok video. 

Reda told Fox News Digital he was shocked to see the giant cinnamon roll carried to his table. 

"That thing was bigger than my head," he said. "I wasn't sure if I could eat it, but I knew it was the most delicious $30 I ever spent."

Reda described the treat as "dense" with a "nice cinnamon flavor."

Cinnamon roll

About one customer each week pre-orders the large sweet treat, the restaurant's owner said.   (Stuffy's)

Duling said patrons are typically "shocked and surprised" by the 10-pound cinnamon roll.

The 74-year-old business owner said Stuffy's also offers a 20-pound party roll, a cinnamon roll wedding cake and more varieties of the fan-favorite menu item. 

Woman with cinnamon roll and 10 lb cinnamon roll

A viral TikTok video of a 10-pound cinnamon roll shows the awe of customers at Stuffy's in Longview, Washington.  (Naader Reda/TikTok; Stuffy's)

"We try to make everyone happy and love to serve good food and make our guests enjoy their time here," she said. 

At Stuffy's, customers will also find 1950s memorabilia, music and poodle skirts. 

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 