Las Vegas buffets 'a dying breed' as casinos push 'younger and cooler' food hall options

Las Vegas' famous buffets have long been a tourist staple, but now they're facing a trendier contender on the Strip.

Food halls offer a different draw, serving decadent dishes in a cafeteria setting with a myriad of options.

Many of the city's staple buffets have been replaced by food halls in recent years. In 2020, Rio's Carnival World Buffet closed down before reopening as Canteen Food Hall in Jan. 2024.

ARIA Buffet also shuttered in March 2020, reopening as Proper Eats Food Hall in 2022. The Big Top Food Court at Circus Circus replaced a small portion of the venue's buffet, opening in Nov. 2021.

Digital creator Samiya Jakubowicz, a Las Vegas local, shared the scoop on the food hall scene with Fox News Digital.

Jakubowicz, who posts under the handle @socialsami, said the Sin City buffets "are a dying breed."

"There are only a few left on the Strip, and honestly, COVID was the turning point that really sealed that," she said.

"But even before that, Vegas was shifting toward more upscale dining and food halls were starting to take over."

The main appeal of food halls, the influencer said, comes down to trendiness and ease.

"You don't need a reservation, they bring in well-known restaurants and chefs from all over, and you can get a bunch of different food options and price points all in one place," she said.

"At the end of the day, food halls are basically just cooler, trendier food courts."

"The vibe also feels a lot younger and cooler, which makes them a fun spot to hang out."

Jakubowicz said the era of free drinks and cheap buffets in Sin City "is over."

"It’s also the current hot topic right now — everyone claiming 'Vegas is dying' due to the prices," the influencer acknowledged.

"Personally, I was never really a huge buffet or all-you-can-eat girlie, but I do love trying a little bit of everything, so food halls are kind of perfect for that too. I love grabbing a bunch of dishes to share with whoever I'm with."

She recommended the Block 16 Urban Food Hall at the Cosmopolitan, as well as Via Via Food Hall at the Venetian and Promenade Food Hall at the Fontainebleau.

"During the pandemic, interest in buffets continued to decrease while the costs of operating one increased."

"Resort's World has so much variety at their food hall, and honestly, Durango's off-Strip food hall might be one of the best," she added.

There is an important caveat, though. Jakubowicz said food halls aren't cheaper.

But, she said, there is "way more variety, you can decide your own price point, better quality and a much more fun social atmosphere … so people think it's worth it."

Clique Hospitality founder Andy Masi told Fox News Digital the vision behind Proper Eats was to match the Strip's eclectic dining scene.

"Proper Eats Food Hall at ARIA offers everything from a slice of pizza and a gourmet burger to Judy Joo's iconic fried chicken sandwich, fresh sushi and Parm's famous meatballs," he said.

Every dish is priced under $20, with a $59 all-you-can-eat menu on weekends, Masi said.

Patrick Miller, CEO of Rio Hotel & Casino, told Fox News Digital the COVID-19 pandemic was a huge factor in the decision to convert the buffet area.

"During the pandemic, interest in buffets continued to decrease while the costs of operating one increased," the executive said.

"With Canteen, we've managed to offer guests the same selection of flavors with a higher emphasis on quality [food] at an affordable price point that is made fresh to order, rather than sitting under a heat lamp."