Priced out in Las Vegas? 5 costly steaks that can cut into tourists' wallets

Tourism in Las Vegas has dropped this summer relative to recent years, with visitors griping about Sin City's high prices, including exorbitant resort fees.

But for some tourists, Vegas is still the ultimate place for indulgent amenities, drinks and – above all – once-in-a-lifetime meals.

Jackie Dadas-Kraper, a Las Vegas-based publicist and vice president at Interdependence Public Relations, said the city's steak dinners can be "a performance, a status symbol and a story all in one."

"Tourists are willing to spend three or even four figures on steak because this city elevates dining into an experience," she told Fox News Digital. "Here, a steakhouse meal is more than just food. It's a celebration of taste, travel and unforgettable moments."

But are the unforgettable moments worth the price?

Below are some examples of high-priced steaks that can cut into your wallet after just one dinner.

1. 'The Beef Case' at Fontainebleau's Papi Steak

This steakhouse's signature showpiece is a $1,000 spectacle known as "The Beef Case."

It's exclusively available at the glitzy Papi Steak, inside the Fontainebleau hotel.

The dish features a 55-ounce Australian wagyu tomahawk steak.

It has a marbling score of 9 – the highest possible rating.

To complete the over-the-top experience, the steak has been known to arrive inside a custom-designed diamond-studded suitcase.

At nearly 3.5 pounds, the steak is built for sharing.

John Travolta once ate the famed dish at the restaurant's Miami Beach location, as People and other sources reported.

Fox News Digital reached out to Papi Steak for more information.

2. 'Tomahawk Feast' at Virgin Hotels' One Steakhouse

The "Tomahawk Feast" at One Steakhouse features dry-aged U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Prime tomahawk steaks, weighing a hefty 18 pounds.

The feast also comes with six sides, ranging from forest mushrooms to lobster macaroni and cheese.

Priced at $1,500, it serves 10 to 12 guests and is carved at the table.

But there's a catch.

The tomahawk must be ordered 72 hours in advance, so that the beef can be sourced and adequately prepared, according to the restaurant.

3. 'Taste of Japan' at the Wynn's Carversteak

The "Taste of Japan" at the Wynn's Carversteak features a selection of traditional Japanese A5 wagyu, along with a 5-ounce Miyazaki wagyu striploin.

Accompaniments include black garlic‑mirin mushrooms, shishito peppers and tare sauce.

Yuzu kosho, a Japanese citrus-chili paste, is also added.

At a cost of $300, there is a 4-ounce minimum and every additional ounce is $75, according to the restaurant's menu.

The restaurant also offers less-expensive American wagyu, though that is still priced as high as $145.

4. 'Japanese Purebred Freedom Wagyu Tomahawk' at the Wynn's Four Sixes Ranch Steakhouse

The Four Sixes Ranch Steakhouse at the Wynn offers a "Japanese Purebred Freedom Wagyu Tomahawk" dish.

It weighs a hefty 48 ounces and is priced at $999.90.

The beef, which is sourced from Freedom, Wyoming's Grazing Star Ranch, is carved tableside.

The dish also features beef tallow raclette cheese popovers and is served with a side of bordelaise sauce.

5. 'Vaca Vieja' at Bazaar Meat by José Andrés

"Vaca vieja" means "old cow" in Spanish.

The dish, inspired by Spanish cuisine, according to Bazaar Meat's website, offers a more mineral-rich flavor than younger beef.

The per-pound price costs about $90, meaning that a bone-in cut could shoot upwards of $750.

"The Bazaar team works with Mindful Meats in California, where they source whole, live 8- to 10-year-old Jerseys and Holsteins from certified-organic, non-GMO ranches in Marin and Sonoma counties for this dish," according to the menu.

If you just want to try it, a tasting portion is $64.

But you'll need to time it just right.

The restaurant reopens at the Venetian Resort's Palazzo on Sept. 4.