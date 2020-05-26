Expand / Collapse search
KFC testing new menu item that resembles Popeyes Chicken Sandwich

By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
KFC’s new sandwich comes with a side of déjà vu.

KFC has unveiled its new chicken sandwich called – wait for it – KFC Chicken Sandwich.

The new KFC Chicken Sandwich is being tested in Orlando, Fla., through June 21.

Nearly a full year after Popeyes and Chick-fil-A sparked the “chicken wars,” KFC is now testing a “better, more premium chicken sandwich” that has been described by the chain as “a sandwich that is sure to live up to the Colonel’s legacy.”

The hyped-up sandwich features an Extra Crispy chicken filet on a buttery brioche bun, “the perfect portion of Colonel’s real mayo,” and is topped with, apparently, exactly three crinkle-cut pickles. It is available in both spicy and classic versions.

This “innovative” sandwich, meanwhile, seems to closely resemble another sandwich that features a brioche bun, mayo, pickles and a chicken cutlet available in spicy or classic: the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich. KFC doesn't appear to be shying away from the comparison, either.

“We wanted a chicken sandwich that really lives up to our legacy as the fried chicken experts, and, let’s face it, ours wasn’t the one to beat,” said Andrea Zahumensky, chief marketing officer of KFC U.S., in the press release.

That said, the "legacy" KFC mentions above, which already consists of such marketing stunts as KFC-scented bath bombs or gravy-based cocktails, will now also include yet another chicken sandwich.

Popeyes Chicken Sandwich sparked the "Chicken Wars" when it debuted in August 2019 to mass success.

KFC's sandwich is currently being tested in Orlando, Fla., from May 26 through June 21.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.