Chick-fil-A flies to third-largest restaurant chain in US by sales: report

Fast food competitors might chicken out to learn that Chick-fil-A was the third-largest restaurant chain by U.S sales last year, according to a new report.

Findings recently published by Technomic claimed that Americans truly "ate more chikin"' in 2019, with Chick-Fil-A's system sales jumping 13 percent to $11.3 billion, Restaurant Business Online reports.

The chick-centric chain flew close to second-ranked Starbucks, which generated $21.4 billion in U.S. sales and the first-place McDonalds, made a mind-boggling $40.4 billion last year.

MCDONALD'S REVEALS PLAN FOR REOPENING DINING ROOMS, PLAY PLACES WILL REMAIN CLOSED

Chick-Fil-A’s gains marked a $1.3 billion leap from 2018 – or, a whole lot of chicken sandwiches sold.

As the coronavirus crisis continues, Chick-fil-A is doubling down to protect crew and customers with new health and safety measures.

Though dining rooms have been closed since March 16, select restaurants will have Plexiglas shields installed at the front counters and drive-thru windows. Inside, new signage will demarcate safe social distancing and hand sanitizer will be provided in dining rooms, among other proactive measures for when in-restaurant dining ultimately opens once again.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

More information about Chick-fil-A’s response to the COVID-19 crisis is available on their website.

In the meantime, fans can get their fix by mobile ordering or picking up their favorite fare in the drive-thru, or get busy in the kitchen themselves with the chain's new chicken parmesan meal kits.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP