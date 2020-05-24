Burger King shows off oversized crown for social distancing

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Now you can social distance and feel like royalty at the same time.

As restaurants reopen, many are looking for ways to remind customers to maintain social distancing. While some establishments reduced the amount of seating available and painted markings on the floor to customers separated, one fast-food franchise had a different idea.

Burger King recently tweeted out an image of two customers enjoying some burgers while using special Burger King crowns to stay safe. The oversized headgear reportedly extends far enough off of the wearer’s head to make sure that they stay 6 feet away from other customers.

When a Twitter user asked where they could get one, Burger King informed them that these crowns were available to customers in Germany.

A spokesperson for Burger King told Business Insider, “We wanted to reenforce the rules of high safety and hygiene standards that the BK restaurants are following. The do-it-yourself social distance crown was a fun and playful way to remind our guests to practice social distancing while they are enjoying food in the restaurants.”

This isn’t the only playful way the fast-food franchise has promoted social distancing.

A commercial promoting the so-called “social distancing Whopper” hit YouTube on Thursday, opening with footage of a woman waiting for an elevator. A man — who evidently ate the onion-loaded Whopper — then appears and says hello. Repulsed by the stench of his breath, the woman shoots him a dirty look, clenches her fists and turns away, taking the stairs instead.

“The triple onion Whopper that helps others stay away,” the quick clip concluded in Italian, according to a translation.

