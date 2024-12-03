Heartless Cowgirl is 'Yellowstone'-inspired cocktail 'worth the heartbreak'

The Heartless Cowgirl is described as a "rough but loyal drink" in the new bar book inspired by the hit show "Yellowstone."

"The Official Yellowstone Bar Book" by Lex Taylor and Nathan Gurr, released just before Thanksgiving, features 75 step-by-step cocktail recipes that reflect the characters and themes from the franchise, plus brief histories of the alcohol favored by the Dutton clan and their ranch hands.

One such recipe is the Heartless Cowgirl.

"With barbecue bitters, habanero cola and white corn liquor, this rough but loyal drink will have you falling in love," according to the whiskey drink's description.

"But be careful, she may hurt your pride. That's a lesson Lloyd learns the hard way when Laramie leaves him for Walker. It's a drink worth the heartbreak."

Heartless Cowgirl recipe from 'The Official Yellowstone Bar Book'

Serves 1

Ingredients

1½ ounces Buffalo Trace White Dog (or moonshine)

1½ ounces amaro

¼ ounce habanero cola syrup

4 dashes barbecue bitters

Hickory chips for smoking

1 lemon twist

Directions

1. Rinse a double rocks glass with water.

2. Place one large cube of ice in the glass. In a mixing glass, add Buffalo Trace White Dog, amaro, habanero cola syrup and bitters. Add ice and stir for 30 seconds.

3. Strain into the double rocks glass. Using a cocktail smoker placed directly on top of the glass, add hickory wood smoke and then garnish with a lemon twist.

The second half of the fifth season of "Yellowstone" concludes this month.

The recipe above appears in "The Official Yellowstone Bar Book" by Lex Taylor and Nathan Gurr (Simon & Schuster) and was shared with Fox News Digital.