Cocktail

Heartless Cowgirl is 'Yellowstone'-inspired cocktail 'worth the heartbreak'

Drink recipe comes from new 'Official Yellowstone Bar Book'

By Peter Burke Fox News
Published | Updated
The Heartless Cowgirl is described as a "rough but loyal drink" in the new bar book inspired by the hit show "Yellowstone."

"The Official Yellowstone Bar Book" by Lex Taylor and Nathan Gurr, released just before Thanksgiving, features 75 step-by-step cocktail recipes that reflect the characters and themes from the franchise, plus brief histories of the alcohol favored by the Dutton clan and their ranch hands.

One such recipe is the Heartless Cowgirl.

'YELLOWSTONE' STAR AND CHEF REVEALS THANKSGIVING TURKEY CARVING TIPS, COMMON BIRD-COOKING MISTAKES

"With barbecue bitters, habanero cola and white corn liquor, this rough but loyal drink will have you falling in love," according to the whiskey drink's description. 

"But be careful, she may hurt your pride. That's a lesson Lloyd learns the hard way when Laramie leaves him for Walker. It's a drink worth the heartbreak."

Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison pose for a photograph while attending an event on Dec. 07, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Ryan Bingham (left) stars as Lloyd and Hassie Harrison (right) stars as Laramie in the series "Yellowstone." The real-life couple are pictured here at an event in Las Vegas last year. (Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Bingham's Bourbon)

Heartless Cowgirl recipe from 'The Official Yellowstone Bar Book'

Serves 1

Ingredients

1½ ounces Buffalo Trace White Dog (or moonshine) 

1½ ounces amaro 

¼ ounce habanero cola syrup

'OLD FASHIONED' COCKTAIL RECIPE IS DRINK OF CHOICE FOR OLYMPIC GOLD MEDALIST DURING APRÈS-SKI

4 dashes barbecue bitters

Hickory chips for smoking

1 lemon twist 

This Heartless Cowgirl cocktail is inspired by the television series "Yellowstone."

This Heartless Cowgirl cocktail is made with Buffalo Trace White Dog or moonshine and hickory chips for smoking. (Harper Point Photography)

Directions

1. Rinse a double rocks glass with water. 

2. Place one large cube of ice in the glass. In a mixing glass, add Buffalo Trace White Dog, amaro, habanero cola syrup and bitters. Add ice and stir for 30 seconds. 

3. Strain into the double rocks glass. Using a cocktail smoker placed directly on top of the glass, add hickory wood smoke and then garnish with a lemon twist. 

The Heartless Cowgirl cocktail recipe can be found in "The Official Yellowstone Bar Book."

The Heartless Cowgirl cocktail recipe can be found in "The Official Yellowstone Bar Book." (Simon & Schuster; Harper Point Photography)

The second half of the fifth season of "Yellowstone" concludes this month.

The recipe above appears in "The Official Yellowstone Bar Book" by Lex Taylor and Nathan Gurr (Simon & Schuster) and was shared with Fox News Digital. 

Peter Burke is a lifestyle editor with Fox News Digital. 