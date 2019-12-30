Kansas McDonald's franchise owner denies worker wrote 'f---ing pig' on officer's coffee cup

The owner of a Kansas McDonald's accused by a police chief of disrespecting one of his officers by writing a vulgar message on his coffee cup denies his employees did so.

Dana Cook, who owns the Junction City fast food restaurant, said video surveillance proved his employees did not write "F-----g pig" on a receipt attached to the cup.

“My McDonald’s have the utmost respect for all members of law enforcement and the military and were troubled by the accusation made," he told KSNT-TV. "We thoroughly reviewed our security video from every angle, which clearly shows the words were not written by one of our employees."

Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday shared a now-deleted photo of the vulgar message on Facebook.

“This is what he paid for. Although I understand this is likely the act of one person and not a representation of the company, when it was brought to their attention the company offered him a ‘free lunch.’ No thank you," Hornaday posted. "A Big Mac and large fries doesn’t make up for it. The US Veteran who continues to serve deserves much more. This is not only bad for McDonald's, but is also a black eye for Junction City.”

In a statement to Fox News over the weekend, Cook said the fast food giant is a strong supporter of the military and law enforcement.

"In fact, I have several family members who are law enforcement officers," he said. "We take any incident like this seriously and are currently investigating the allegation made."

Cook told the news station that he planned to present the video evidence to Hornaday on Monday. Hornaday told the outlet he wants answers.

“Acknowledgment that something was done wrong is kind of what we always want,” Hornaday said. “Whether it’s something like this that happened at McDonald’s or in the criminal justice system.”

Another local law enforcement agency, the Geary Sheriff's Department, pledged on Facebook to have some of its officers visit the McDonald's on Monday as a show of good faith.

"We do not believe the actions of one individual represent the feeling of our community as a whole, a community we are proud to serve," the post read. "As a show of faith in our community the Sheriff and some of his command staff will be visiting to have a cup of Coffee Monday morning."