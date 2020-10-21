Kansas McDonald’s customer threatens employee with gun over milkshake dispute

Many people have left a McDonald’s frustrated after employees claimed the ice cream machine was broken. But most haven’t physically threatened an employee over it.

Police in Wichita, Kansas, are looking for a man who allegedly pointed a handgun through the drive-thru window at a McDonald’s employee during a dispute over a milkshake, according to Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County.

No one was injured in the incident, but the man is being sought as a suspect for aggravated assault, according to Crime Stoppers.

The suspect drove off in a silver four-door sedan. He was wearing a red shirt, red hat, upper jewelry grill and piercings in his left ear. Crime Stoppers shared surveillance photos of the man.

McDonald's ice cream machines are sometimes a point of contention with customers, as they are often broken. However, one woman, Dessy Joseph, who claimed to be a former employee at a McDonald’s shared an insider secret on TikTok this past summer. She claimed that the machines are “actually rarely broken,” but the workers “just didn’t want to change those heavy bags of shake mix.”

Joseph’s video drew millions of likes on the platform. The process of changing the mix in the machine involves carrying a heavy bag up a ladder, and takes 15 to 20 minutes for the machine to then freeze it, according to the video.

“It’s super cumbersome,” she claimed in the video.

Other frustrated customers have taken more practical, and less violent, action after being spurned by unavailable McFlurries. In 2017, one customer even made an app to track the status of ice cream machines at nearby McDonald’s locations.

In the Wichita case, Crime Stoppers asked than anyone with information about the suspect share an anonymous tip online or by phone.