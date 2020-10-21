Massachusetts restaurant guest slaps manager over fried rice order, tip request: report

Rice is never worth fighting over.

A woman reportedly assaulted a manager at a Massachusetts restaurant over a dispute regarding whether or not she should leave a tip. The customer had previously complained about an order of fried rice she had received with her meal.

The incident recently occurred at Koto Grill and Sushi in Salem, WHDH reports. The restaurant’s manager, Yan Lin, said the woman had come into the business with a small group.

When the group’s food was delivered to the table, the woman reportedly complained about an order of fried rice.

“When the food comes out she says, ‘I don’t want it. It isn’t worth $10,” Lin told WHDH.

Lin said that she took the rice off the order and didn’t charge the group for the item. When the bill came out, however, Lin apparently still asked for a tip for the group’s server. She said that the woman responded by complaining about the tip and saying that she would not leave anything for the server.

As Lin rang up the order, the woman reportedly ran up behind her, grabbed her card and shoved Lin against the wall.

Line explained, “I couldn’t believe that just happened. It was just sudden and I was shocked.”

She continued, “She was being crazy,” Lin said. “I showed her transaction on the screen what the amount was.”

The group reportedly signed their receipts and then left the restaurant. Lin has reportedly provided surveillance footage of the incident to the police.

“I couldn’t believe this is happening,” the manager said. “I don’t want it happening in any other restaurants.”

