Former McDonald's employee claims McFlurry machines were 'rarely' ever broken — just too hard to operate

A woman claiming to be a former McDonald’s employee recently uploaded a video to TikTok alleging that restaurant workers do in fact lie about the McFlurry machines being out of service.

“Here are some secrets I learned from working at McDonald’s,” began Dessy Joseph, who reportedly worked at the Golden Arches between 2013 and 2014. “First one, the ice cream machine is actually rarely broken. At least at my location. We just didn’t want to change those heavy bags of shake mix.”

Joseph’s video has garnered more than 5.3 million likes on TikTok.

As to why some employees choose to bend the truth on the status of the ice cream machines, Joseph told Insider the process for refilling the machine was an involved one.

"When you're switching the mix, it takes these five-pound bags and you have to climb up on a ladder — it's super cumbersome. And it takes 15 to 20 minutes for the machine to freeze it," she explained to the news outlet.

Whether or not Joseph's allegations are true remains to be seen, as McDonald’s USA did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on its protocol for ice cream machines. However, the chain's out-of-service machines have been the subject of much frustration over the years. In 2017, someone took it upon themselves to create an app that tells users when the machine at a particular McDonald's is broken. And earlier this year, some McDonald's franchises teamed up with a company called Kytch to install technology that can detect and even correct minor malfunctions.

McDonald’s also reportedly upgraded its McFlurry machines three years after Joseph reportedly worked at the multibillion-dollar fast-food company.

In recent weeks, restaurant workers at national chains have been uploading videos to TikTok that share alleged company secrets. For instance, one 19-year-old Chick-Fil-A employee shared money-saving tips for customers who want to hack the chicken spot’s menu, and even claimed she later got fired for it. A Krispy Kreme employee also recently documented what happens when you run the company’s signature doughnut through its glaze machine 25 times, although he wasn't fired for it — rather, he claimed his manager understood that it "needed to be done."