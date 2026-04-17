America 250 events taking place this summer called 'once-in-a-lifetime' travel opportunities

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As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, Americans all over the country are preparing for the major kickoff this summer of a nationwide celebration that's been years in the making.

One of the largest celebrations to take place on the East and Gulf Coasts will be Sail250, running May 28 through July 16. International fleets of tall ships and Navy vessels will dock in New Orleans; Norfolk, Virginia; Baltimore, Maryland; New York City and New Jersey; and Boston — bringing parades, tours, fireworks and much more.

"A fleet of majestic tall ships from more than 20 nations, each a symbol of tradition, adventure and international goodwill, will fill the harbor in maritime celebration," notes one of the Sail250 websites. "The Port of New York and New Jersey will once again welcome the world."

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In Washington, D.C., the National Mall will transform into the biggest "state fair," featuring vendors from all 50 states across 16 days.

The Great American State Fair will take place from June 25 to July 10.

"From Maine lobster rolls to Hawaii’s shimmering hula stage, Texas-sized steaks to Alaska’s towering ice carvings, all 50 states, territories, and federal agencies showcase their food, culture and pride to one unforgettable, coast-to-coast celebration," the Freedom250 website says.

"As our nation prepares to celebrate 250 years of freedom and opportunity, the National Mall will once again serve as the stage for telling our nation’s story," said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum in a release. "Thanks to President Donald J. Trump’s leadership, the Great American State Fair will bring all 50 states and six territories together in one place, showcasing the people, landscapes and traditions that define this country."

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On the eve of July 4th, Mount Rushmore will host a "spectacular Independence Day celebration in partnership with the State of South Dakota," according to the National Parks Service (NPS) website.

The evening will feature educational programs, patriotic tributes and musical entertainment to mark the occasion.

An Interior Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital, "Under President Donald J. Trump, America’s 250th birthday will be marked by a once-in-a-lifetime celebration that encapsulates the American spirit — including a spectacular fireworks display at Mount Rushmore that honors our history at the monument that symbolizes those who built it."

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"Unlike the prior administration," the spokesperson added, "the Department of the Interior is excited to be part of such an incredible event that, through careful planning and coordination, celebrates and honors the founding of the United States."

One of the major sporting events that will take place in D.C. this summer is the Freedom 250 Grand Prix.

IndyCar drivers will go around the National Mall with the U.S. Capitol as the backdrop for the event. The races will go down 3rd Street and turn down Pennsylvania Avenue to start.

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The drivers will zoom past the National Archives, the National Gallery of Art, the Hirshhorn Museum and the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum before going back onto 3rd Street.

The event is set to take place from August 21 to August 23.

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Rosie Rios, chair of the America250 commission, previously told Fox News Digital, "It's important for people to see themselves in this commemoration and important for them to feel inspired for our country's future."

Congress created The U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission in 2016 to plan and orchestrate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. Rios is a former treasurer of the U.S.