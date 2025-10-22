Coca-Cola to bring back fan favorite after five years — and reactions are mixed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Coca-Cola fan favorite is making a permanent comeback after it was discontinued, according to reports — and it's leaving some soda lovers to celebrate while others are hoping different classics will follow.

Diet Cherry Coke, which made a brief, limited-time comeback in retro cans and bottles sold at select retailers over the summer, is expected to return permanently in early 2026, Parade reported this week.

While Coca-Cola had not issued a formal announcement about the return of the low-calorie, sugar-free beverage, company representatives reportedly confirmed the news during the recent National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) trade show in Chicago. Fox News Digital reached out to the company for comment.

The drink is expected to hit shelves this time in new, modern-looking 20-ounce bottles and 12-ounce cans, available across major retailers.

First introduced in 1986, the diet drink was discontinued in 2020, according to several reports.

People quickly took to social media to share their reactions.

Snackolator, a popular account that reviews new snacks, candy and fast-food releases, celebrated the news on Instagram, reiterating the NACS confirmation.

"YESSSSS," one woman exclaimed in a comment on Snackolator's post. "This makes me nostalgic," she added.

"My favorite Diet Coke," another person said.

Another woman called the limited summer release "a tease," saying she is thrilled it will finally be sticking around.

Other content creators, who were able to get their hands on Diet Cherry Coke as recently as this week, shared mixed reviews.

"Oh my gosh, that's even more bubbly than the lime one," said Texas-based wellness influencer Alexa Field in a TikTok video.

"Really good," she added. "And honestly, I feel like it's less sweet than a typical Diet Coke, which I'm not mad about."

"It's not as sweet as I thought it would be."

Others, however, were disappointed by what they said what a lack of sweetness.

"It's not as sweet as I thought it would be," said Pennsylvania motherhood and wellness content creator Shelly Westwood. "I feel like you need a little bit more cherry — some maraschino cherry juice."

"But it feels like diet, you know — like I feel healthy drinking this," she added in a video posted this week.

In a Facebook post by Carmen Gollihar, who posts 1980s and 1990s nostalgia content, some fans also said the flavor fell flat.

"The only part of the cherry they used was the stem," one commenter joked.

"It tasted really watered down," someone else said.

"Please make Diet Coke Lime permanent also."

Some fans said they preferred the old Cherry Coke Zero and took the opportunity to ask Coca-Cola for more comebacks.

"But where … is the vanilla version?" one Instagram user wrote. "I've been begging for years."

Another added, "Please make Diet Coke Lime permanent also."

Earlier this month, Coca-Cola announced that Diet Coke Lime would make a limited, nationwide run through Dec. 31, while supplies last.

Coca-Cola declined to comment on the future of Diet Cherry Coke.