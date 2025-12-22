Cheeses that experts say are best and worst for heart health this holiday season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cheese has long been blamed for raising cholesterol — but cardiologists and dietitians say it's not that simple, and holiday cheese boards don't have to be completely off-limits.

While some cheeses are higher in saturated fat and easier to overeat, they act differently from butter or processed meats in the body, according to experts. Large studies show cheese may not even raise heart disease risk.

"Traditionally, hard and aged cheeses such as cheddar, Parmesan, Gruyère and processed cheeses have been labeled the 'worst' because they are higher in saturated fat and sodium," said Dr. Sam Setareh, director of cardiology and cardiovascular performance at Beverly Hills Cardiovascular and Longevity and an attending cardiologist at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

"On paper, saturated fat raises LDL cholesterol."

The American Heart Association recommends keeping saturated fat to less than 6% of your total daily calories.

Research, however, suggests cheese affects cholesterol differently from isolated sources of saturated fat such as butter, Setareh noted.

Studies show that cheese raises LDL — the "bad" type of cholesterol — much less and may even be linked to lower heart disease risk in large population studies, he told Fox News Digital. "The food itself matters, not just the fat grams."

"Not all cheeses are created equal."

Researchers believe this may be due to cheese's unique "food matrix," which combines calcium, protein and fermentation byproducts in a way that may reduce cholesterol absorption.

Fermented cheeses such as cheddar, Swiss, Gouda, Parmesan, Provolone, Gruyère, feta and blue cheese also contain beneficial compounds like probiotics, vitamin K2 and other bioactive components, which may help explain why cheese tends to be linked to better heart outcomes than butter or processed fats in studies.

Despite the science, dietitians say some cheeses — particularly those that are soft or creamy, mild-tasting or highly processed, like spreads, sprays and single-serve products — are still easier to overeat, especially during the holidays.

"Not all cheeses are created equal," said Kari Hamrick, a women's health dietitian based in Washington.

Varieties higher in saturated fat can negatively affect cholesterol when eaten in excess, she told Fox News Digital.

"Brie, cheddar and American cheese are among the worst offenders," Hamrick said.

"Practice portion control by using cheese as an accent, not the main event."

Being high in calories and low in moisture concentrates the fat in those cheeses, she said.

Harder, aged cheeses like cheddar, Gouda, Parmesan and blue cheese are also calorie-dense, which increases the risk of overeating, added Kezia Joy, a registered dietitian nutritionist in London.

"When portions grow, saturated fat intake rises quickly, which can contribute to higher LDL levels over time," Joy told Fox News Digital.

Some cheeses, however, can fit well into a heart-healthy diet.

Two-percent cottage cheese, part-skim mozzarella, reduced-fat feta, ricotta, goat cheese and even grated Parmesan are better options because they contain less saturated fat per serving and still pack protein and calcium, the experts agreed.

Although cheese can be high in sodium, studies suggest it doesn't always raise blood pressure as expected, and choosing lower-sodium options like Swiss or fresh mozzarella can help.

Evidence also shows little difference in heart-health outcomes between full-fat and low-fat cheeses, with low-fat versions sometimes being more processed and less satisfying.

"Let's face it — full-fat versions taste better and may offer more satiety and better nutrient bioavailability, like fat-soluble vitamins," Hamrick said.

She noted that a reasonable portion of cheese is about 1 to 1.5 ounces per sitting, comparable to a small slice or a pair of dice.

"Practice portion control by using cheese as an accent, not the main event," she recommends. "For example, grate Parmesan over salads or melt a bit into veggie dishes."

She also advises balancing your plate with whole grains, nuts, fruits and vegetables for fiber.

"Swap in low-sodium options and pair with potassium-rich foods like apples to offset sodium," she added. "And look for heart-friendly varieties like low-fat cottage cheese, part-skim mozzarella or reduced-fat feta."

Focus on higher-quality, fermented cheeses and smaller portions, and pay attention to sodium levels if you have high blood pressure without fixating on fat grams, Setareh added.

"Cheese can fit into a heart-healthy diet, even during the holidays, when eaten as part of a balanced, minimally processed eating pattern," he said.