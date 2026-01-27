Cheap movie night snack could outperform pricey post-workout foods, experts say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A cheap, everyday snack usually associated with movie nights could be an ideal post-workout bite, experts say — offering a combination of carbohydrates, fiber and nutrients without the price tag of specialty products.

As the new year of 2026 brings a renewed focus on fitness, interest in post-workout recovery is surging, with searches up more than 4,000% over the past year, according to Muscle Booster, a strength-training app. But nutrition experts say one of the most effective recovery snacks may already be in your pantry: plain popcorn.

The snack typically costs just a few dollars. It can be easily customized and portion-controlled at home, making it a flexible option for a wide range of diets and fitness goals, experts say.

"Popcorn is not only a budget-friendly post-workout snack, but its carbohydrate content makes it a smart one too," said Nicolle Cucco, a Connecticut-based registered dietitian, trained chef and certified personal trainer at Muscle Booster. "Carbohydrates help replenish glycogen stores that are depleted during moderate and high-intensity exercise."

Popcorn even provides small amounts of essential vitamins and minerals, including magnesium, iron, zinc and B vitamins, she added.

"Air-popped popcorn can potentially be a reasonable post-workout snack since it contains carbohydrates," agreed Val Warner, a New Mexico-based registered dietitian.

When air-popped and lightly seasoned, popcorn offers several health benefits, according to the Cleveland Clinic. It's a whole grain rich in fiber that supports digestion and gut health, along with polyphenol antioxidants that help protect against inflammation and chronic disease.

Two cups of air-popped popcorn contain 62 calories, 2.3 grams of fiber, 2 grams of protein and less than 1 gram of fat, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

As a fiber-rich whole grain that's high in volume but relatively low in calories, popcorn can help people feel fuller on fewer calories, which is especially helpful after workouts — when hunger often spikes.

"Popcorn's fiber and volume will increase satiety, making you satisfied with less, which is great for a midday snack," Warner told Fox News Digital.

Popcorn may even support long-term health, according to longevity expert Dan Buettner. In a video shared in May, Buettner called air-popped popcorn a "centenarian-approved" snack, referring to foods commonly eaten by people who live to 100 or older.

"It's very high in fiber. It's very high in complex carbohydrates," he said. "It even has more polyphenols than a lot of vegetables."

The American Heart Association notes that popcorn is a high-fiber whole grain linked to lower risks of heart disease, diabetes and certain cancers — while the University of Miami Health System says plain popcorn is low-fat, low-calorie and unprocessed, making it a smarter choice than many packaged snacks.

Diets rich in whole grains can also help lower blood pressure and LDL, or "bad," cholesterol, reducing the risk of heart disease, stroke, diabetes and colon cancer, experts say.

The key is working the snack into a balanced diet, and it might not be enough on its own after a vigorous workout, Warner noted.

"A cup would be enough after a light walk or as a midday snack, but definitely not enough after a 60-minute moderate exercise session," she said. "A post-workout snack should have a 3-to-1 ratio of carbs to protein to replenish muscle glycogen (stored carbs) and activate muscle repair."

"The purpose after exercise is to fuel and support muscle repair and recovery, not to consume low-calorie, high-volume foods," she added.

Health experts also caution that preparation matters and that movie theater popcorn, for example, and heavily buttered or sugary versions can quickly outweigh the benefits.

"If popcorn is chosen, I recommend making it at home — ideally air-popped or lightly stove-popped with a stable fat like coconut oil — and pairing it with a protein source," noted Eliana Serna Perez, a Connecticut-based certified integrative nutrition health coach.

If buying the snack at the store, look out for brands that use clean ingredients such as olive oil and sea salt, Warner advised, adding, "Be sure to read the ingredient list."

Experts agree that pairing it with a higher-protein source such as nuts or yogurt makes for a more balanced post-workout snack that sufficiently helps muscle repair after exercise.

"While it is a carbohydrate and can help replenish glycogen, corn can be inflammatory for some people," Perez also noted.