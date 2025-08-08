Expand / Collapse search
French fries tied to diabetes risk, but not all potatoes 'created equal,' study finds

Replacing fries with whole grains 3 times weekly cuts diabetes risk by 19%, researchers say

By Deirdre Bardolf Fox News
All potatoes are not created equally, a massive new study has found – especially when it comes to the risk of type 2 diabetes (T2D).

Researchers at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health found that eating just three servings of french fries per week was associated with a 20% higher risk of developing T2D. Baked, boiled or mashed potatoes, however, were not linked to an increased risk.

"We're shifting the conversation from, 'Are potatoes good or bad?' to a more nuanced – and useful – question: How are they prepared and what might we eat instead?" said Seyed Mohammad Mousavi, a postdoctoral research fellow in the Department of Nutrition and one of the study's lead authors, in a news release.

Published in the British Medical Journal, the study tracked over 200,000 Americans for more than 30 years, analyzing their dietary habits and health outcomes. 

In total, 22,299 participants developed type 2 diabetes, per the study. Meta-analyses of more than 587,000 people and 43,000 T2D diagnoses across four continents were conducted and confirmed the findings, according to the research paper.

Friends sharing french fries sprinkled with cheese and accompanied with dipping sauces, their hands seen reaching for fries.

A new study found that several servings of french fries can raise the risk of type 2 diabetes by up to 20%. (iStock)

The association between potatoes – the third most commonly consumed food crop in the U.S. – and health outcomes, particularly T2D, has been the subject of growing debate, the researchers wrote.

While potatoes contain nutrients such as fiber, vitamin C and potassium, recent research has cautioned that their high glycemic index, which causes blood sugar spikes, and the various ways they're cooked could have negative health impacts.

The latest findings confirm that the link between high potato consumption and increased T2D risk is primarily driven by french fries.

Deep-frying potatoes in hot oil not only strips away nutrients but also triggers the Maillard reaction, the chemical process that gives fries and seared meats their crispy, browned texture and savory flavor — yet it can also produce harmful byproducts.

Worker with black gloves lifts a basket of freshly fried fries from a commercial deep fryer. Droplets of oil capture the motion.

Deep-frying can strip potatoes of their nutrients and introduce potentially harmful compounds. (iStock)

The good news, however, is that some simple swaps three times a week can significantly decrease the risk of diabetes. 

Replacing fries with whole grains lowered the risk by 19%, the study found. Even choosing whole grains over healthier potato options reduced the risk by 8%.

"The public health message here is simple and powerful," said study author Walter Willett, professor of epidemiology and nutrition, in the release. 

"Small changes in our daily diet can have an important impact on the risk of type 2 diabetes."

Worker sharking salt in french fries that are being served in paper cone in Italy

Replacing french fries with whole grains could bring type 2 diabetes risk down by 19%, the study found. (iStock)

More than 38 million Americans have diabetes – about 1 in 10 – and most have type 2, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The trend has been consistently rising over the past two decades.

"For policymakers, our findings highlight the need to move beyond broad food categories and pay closer attention to how foods are prepared and what they're replacing," Willett continued. 

"Not all carbs – or even all potatoes – are created equal, and that distinction is crucial when it comes to shaping effective dietary guidelines."

The team also suggested future research into how cooking potatoes with butter or cream, or different frying oils, may influence health outcomes, as well as comparisons with sweet potatoes, which have different nutrient profiles.

Baked potatoes seen cooked and cut open, seasoned, on tin foil

Baked, boiled and mashed potatoes were not linked to an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, according to the new study. (iStock)

Potatoes USA, which represents U.S. potato growers and importers, argued that the average American eats about half the serving size used in the study. 

"We shouldn't judge foods in isolation because that's not how people eat in the real world," the organization told Fox News Digital in a statement. 

"Like many foods, fries can absolutely be part of a healthy eating pattern when enjoyed in moderation," it added. 

"With 90% of Americans falling short on vegetable intake, there's a clear need to help people enjoy more vegetables each day. Emerging research shows that when fried potatoes are mixed with other vegetables, total vegetable intake increases."

Deirdre Bardolf is a lifestyle writer with Fox News Digital.