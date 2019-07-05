Gordon Ramsay and Lil Nas X meet up to make panini sandwiches, play with knives

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and ‘Old Town Road’ artist Lil Nas X followed through on promises of a tasty collaboration by actually getting together and making sandwiches earlier this week.

Ramsay and Lil Nas X’s panini party comes less than two weeks after the latter had jokingly asked the “Masterchef” star to make a guest appearance on the remix of his latest single, “Panini.”

On July 1, Lil Nas X again reached out to Ramsay on Twitter, asking him to “teach me how to make paninis” while he was still in London following a performance at the Glastonbury Festival

Ramsay responded by asking Lil Nas X to “name the day.” The two then apparently settled on Wednesday, because this happened:

According to Ramsay’s tweet, the pair’s panini-pressing lesson went down at the chef’s new Mayfair restaurant, Lucky Cat.

And, as evidenced by Lil Nas X’s documentation of the event, he and Ramsay were just as excited to raid Lucky Cat’s knife cabinet to lend some pizazz to their photo op.

It’s worth noting, however, that Lil Nas X has confirmed “Panini” is not about sandwiches at all, but rather a character from an older Cartoon Network show called “Chowder.”

The 20-year-old added that fans also mistakenly believed “Panini” had sampled Nirvana’s 1992 song “In Bloom,” but clarified that he had never actually listened to the band’s “Nevermind” album until the similarity was pointed out. He now credits Kurt Cobain as a songwriter on “Panini,” People reports.

Guy Fieri has yet to publicly comment on Ramsay and Lil Nas X meeting for their panini collaboration, despite previously requesting his own "Flavortown" remix of "Old Town Road." (Seriously.)