Guy Fieri wants to make a 'Flavor Town Road Remix' of Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road'

Now that he’s got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Guy Fieri apparently hungers for pop-music stardom.

On Thursday, the celebrity chef tweeted at “Old Town Road” artist Lil Nas X, asking if it was “too late for a Flavor Town Road Remix” of his chart-topping hit. To further sell the idea, Fieri included a photo of the “Old Town Road” remix album artwork, albeit with himself inserted into the image.

Fieri’s followers were quick to champion the idea, and some even suggested possible lyrics that reflect Fieri’s profession, as well as his disdain for eggs.

On the other hand, a small group of commenters weren’t so keen on the idea, with many telling Fieri it was, indeed, too late to do a “Flavor Town” remix.

But Lil Nas X himself apparently didn’t think so, responding only a few hours later and confirming it’s “never too late for u legend.”

Fieri, of course, responded by teasing followers with what that collaboration might look like, via a fictional album cover for a song called “Panini,” featuring Fieri holding a stack of sandwiches alongside Lil Nas X.

“Maybe we should drop Panini before we take a trip to Flavortown @LilNasX?” asked Fieri, apparently trying to milk another B-side out of Lil Nas X’s generous offer.

As of publication, Fieri has yet to demand a music video for the “Flavor Town” remix featuring Lil Nas X and himself “rolling out” to the Old Town Road in matching Chevrolet Camaros.