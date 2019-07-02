Gordon Ramsay shamed for how he holds his baby: 'That thing looks painful'

Gordon Ramsay got a taste of his own medicine when he shared a photo of himself carrying his infant son in a baby carrier.

In the photo, the famously cranky chef has his 2-month-old son, Oscar, strapped into the low hanging carrier with an adorable expression on his face. While many of his excited fans were quick to point out how cute the baby looks (or make the same joke over and over again about the baby looking just like Gordon when he’s yelling at other chefs on TV), some pointed out that Gordon’s baby-carrying technique appeared to have some issues.

According to the posts, Ramsay appears to be carrying Oscar too low. Experts recommend carrying a baby with its head close enough to “kiss the top of their head,” Yahoo Lifestyle reports.

One user commented, “Gorgeous. You can have Oscar higher so his head is close enough to kiss. ! Loved carrying my little Elsie, better to have them close to you and your beating heart.”

Another user elaborated, “Congratulations! Could you please wear your baby properly so your baby’s face is not squished and in discomfort. I hope this is just for the picture and you don’t actually wear your baby like this. So sad!”

Another user added, “Get a lillebaby carrier! That thing looks painful!” Yet another user joined in with, “Your baby carrier is too low down…”

One user took a more direct approach, posting, “Baby-wearing? This is the wrong way. Take some lessons and you'll love wearing your baby rightly and safely”

Of course, some of Ramsay’s fans came to his defense, with one posting, “Everybody needs to calm down about the baby. This isn't his first kid and the baby will be perfectly fine. Christ, people have gotten so sensitive about everything!”