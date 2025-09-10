Girl Scouts hope 'incredible' new cookie will help crumbling sales, financial losses

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Girl Scouts of the USA is rolling out a new cookie flavor next year, hoping to sweeten sales after a rocky stretch marked by higher prices, plunging demand and nearly $3 million in operating losses.

"Exploremores," a rocky road ice cream–inspired sandwich cookie, are slated to debut online and at booths run by local troops in January, the start of the 2026 Girl Scout cookie season, which typically runs through April.

The new treat layers chocolate, marshmallow and toasted almond–flavored crème, according to a release from the Girl Scouts.

"Exploremores reflect the spirit of exploration at the heart of every Girl Scout," the organization said.

The news comes just months after the organization said it would be discontinuing two fan favorites – S'mores and Toast-Yay! – at the end of this cookie season. Thin Mints, Samoas and other classics will remain on the menu, though the full 2026 lineup has not been released.

S'mores, introduced in 2017, were billed as "crunchy graham sandwich cookies with chocolate and marshmallow filling" — while Toast-Yay!, added in 2021, delivered "French toast flavor" with an icing dip.

The Exploremores have already stirred debate online.

The Girl Scouts announced the new flavor on social media, where some fans expressed disappointment that the cookies contain allergens.

Despite the almond-inspired crème, the cookies do not actually contain almonds but do include peanut flour, wheat and whey, a milk byproduct.

"Milk and peanuts?" one woman commented on Instagram. "Bummer."

"We need more options for the growing number of scouts with food allergies," another said. "My daughter is [going to] be so upset she can't try these [because] of her celiac."

"Looks delicious, but the name is a mouthful for the girls," another person noted.

Critics urged the Girl Scouts to bake up more allergy-friendly, non-chocolate or sugar-free options.

Others, however, say they're excited about the new cookie.

"I did not have high hopes for the new cookie, but this looks incredible!" one person said on Facebook.

"This sounds delicious," another woman commented.

"I'm excited to try them," said another person. "Thank you for making new cookies. They always help sales for the girls."

The new flavor comes after a rough 2024-25 season in New York, where the Girl Scouts of Greater New York sold just 1.1 million boxes, down from 1.2 million the year before and less than half the 2.2 million sold during the pandemic, the New York Post reported in May.

Sales nationwide have also felt the pinch as cookie prices rose to $6 and $7 a box in many areas, up from $4 and $5 a decade ago, according to the report.

Earlier this year, a report from Moms Across America claimed Girl Scout cookies contained traces of toxic metals and glyphosate, sparking headlines and a mention on Joe Rogan's podcast.

The Girl Scouts pushed back, stressing that its cookies are safe, meet U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) standards and that small amounts of contaminants can occur naturally in soil and crops, as Fox News Digital previously reported.

All proceeds from cookie sales stay with local Girl Scout councils and troops to help fund learning, programming and experiences for members year-round.

Membership, however, has also declined sharply since the pandemic, by as much as 34% in some councils, according to reports.

The 113-year-old nonprofit posted a $2.9 million operating loss in 2024, according to its most recent audited financials, and plans to raise membership dues by 160% over the next few years – from $25 to $45 in 2026 and $65 in 2027, down from an earlier proposed $85, according to reports.

Fox News Digital reached out to Girl Scouts of the USA for comment.