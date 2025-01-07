Girl Scouts say 2 cookie flavors will be retired after 2025

This year will be the last time two Girl Scout cookie varieties will be sold, Girl Scouts of the USA announced in a news release on Tuesday.

This week also marks the kickoff of the scouting organization's annual "cookie season."

"The 2025 cookie lineup is jam-packed with the full spread of highly sought-after cookie flavors, including Thin Mints, Samoas/Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs and more," according to the news release.

At the end of the season, however, two flavors will be retired, the Girl Scouts announced: Girl Scout S'mores and Toast-Yay!

A spokesperson from Girl Scouts of the USA told Fox News Digital that the lineup change was nothing out of the ordinary.

"We routinely reevaluate our cookie lineup to make room for new innovations. Discontinuing Toast-Yay! and Girl Scout S'mores may lead to something new and delicious," the spokesperson said.

Girl Scout S'mores cookies were introduced during the 2017 Girl Scout cookie season. Toast-Yay! cookies were offered for the first time in 2021.

No new cookie varieties were added for the 2025 Girl Scout cookie season, which typically lasts until April.

"Girl Scout cookie season is about so much more than selling the iconic cookies people know and love," Wendy Lou, Girl Scouts of the USA chief revenue officer, said in the news release.

The money earned from cookie sales "directly power girls' journeys in leadership, entrepreneurship and community building," Lou also said. "The sweet success of each sale is a testament to how much girls can change the world when they put their minds to it."

The current setup of Girl Scout cookie sales is a far cry from its origins over a century ago.

The first Girl Scout cookies "were originally home-baked by girl members with moms volunteering as technical advisers," according to the Girl Scouts website.

The first recorded sales of cookies to fund troop activities was in 1917, five years after the Girl Scouts were established in the United States.

The following decade, Girl Scout cookie sales expanded across the country.

"In July 1922, The American Girl magazine, published by Girl Scouts of the USA, featured an article by Florence E. Neil, a local director in Chicago, Illinois, including a cookie recipe that had been given to the council's 2,000 Girl Scouts," the Girl Scouts website said.

Neil suggested selling the cookies for 25 cents to 30 cents per dozen.

Today, cookies can be purchased online or through a local in-person sale, with boxes costing up to $6 in some parts of the country.

Cookies are made by two bakeries – ABC Bakers and Little Brownie Bakers – which account for different names for the same cookie.

Each individual Girl Scout council decides when cookies will be on sale, as well as the price per box, the website said.