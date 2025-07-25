Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Food Trends

Gas station spin on classic Italian dessert goes viral: 'Road trip luxury'

Travel expert's two-ingredient hack offers the taste of Italy at highway rest stops

By Deirdre Bardolf Fox News
close
Travel host turns gas station coffee and ice cream into a 'delicious' road trip treat Video

Travel host turns gas station coffee and ice cream into a 'delicious' road trip treat

Veteran New York-based travel host Samantha Brown has gone viral for turning a gas station coffee and ice cream sandwich into an improvised affogato. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A budget-friendly recipe is going viral for channeling an Italian delicacy with just two ingredients that can be found at most roadside rest stops: coffee and an ice-cream sandwich.

"It's July and you know what that means: It's gas station affogato season," New York-based travel expert and television host Samantha Brown recently posted on social media.

An affogato, which means "drowned" in English, is typically served with fresh espresso poured over vanilla ice cream. But Brown, host of the PBS show "Places to Love," was forced to improvise while on a recent road trip stateside.

VIRAL 'CLOUD COFFEE' TREND CAN BOOST HEALTH WITH UNUSUAL INGREDIENT: HOW TO MAKE IT

"You're seeing everyone in Italy, Positano, the Amalfi Coast, but you're at a Gulf station off the [Massachusetts Turnpike]," she said.

To make the experience "fancy," she grabbed a cup of black coffee and an ice-cream sandwich from the gas station. 

Veteran travel host Samantha Brown has gone viral for turning a gas station coffee and ice cream sandwich into an improvised affogato.

Travel host Samantha Brown took to social media to share her "gas station affogato" hack. (Samantha Brown/@SamanthaBrownTravels)

With her ingredients resting on top of an air pump, Brown dunks the frozen treat into the cup and takes a big bite. 

"Delicious," the mom of two exclaims. 

"Back in the car," she adds. 

VIRAL COSTCO COOKIE BLENDS CHILDHOOD FAVORITES INTO ONE: 'OUT OF THIS WORLD'

The dessert "blends a high-brow treat with the realities of an American road trip," Brown said on Instagram and TikTok, where her videos had gotten over 3.1 million views and counting.

Many followers commented that they loved the relatable tip.

Social media users said they planned to try the hack on upcoming road trips this summer.

Social media users said they planned to try the hack on upcoming road trips this summer. (iStock)

"A little road trip luxury," one woman said on Instagram. 

"Got to love that!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Road trip across Ohio and Pennsylvania coming up," another woman wrote. "I need to try that!! And dream of the Amalfi Coast."

Veteran travel host Samantha Brown has gone viral for turning a gas station coffee and ice cream sandwich into an improvised affogato.

Brown's impromptu recipe went viral, with social media users praising the budget-friendly treat. (Samantha Brown/@SamanthaBrownTravels)

"As someone who's crushed I couldn't go to Italy this summer, this is priceless," a TikToker commented.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Brown said she prefers to enjoy the snack with the most basic ice-cream sandwich: the kind wrapped in paper.

"I don't use a Klondike bar or a Chipwich," she told Today.com. "It's the quintessential ice-cream sandwich."

Affogato coffee with ice cream in a martini glass.

An affogato, which means "drowned" in English, is an Italian dessert. (iStock)

The idea came to Brown while on a road trip years ago with her two young children. 

She had a hankering for coffee-flavored ice cream, but there was none to be found.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

"So I was like, 'Wait a minute, why don’t I make my own?'" she said. 

"Desperate times called for desperate measures."

Deirdre Bardolf is a lifestyle writer with Fox News Digital.