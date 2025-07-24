Frustrated man says pregnant sister's food habits forced him to lock up groceries

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A frustrated man turned to Reddit after his pregnant sister kept eating his food without asking, leading to an outpouring of support.

In a post on the popular platform, the 30-year-old man shared that his 31-year-old sister had recently left her husband and moved in with him.

"I have a small apartment, but I let her move in because she had nowhere else to go and she's six months pregnant," he wrote. "I wasn't very pleased about this situation, but she is my sis, after all."

At first, things were going fine – until his food started disappearing.

The man wrote that he has very specific foods for his fitness goals and that his sister has been eating these — including his expensive shakes, post-run snacks and meal preps.

"I'm pretty disciplined about what I eat because I am in bulk stage and hitting the gym regularly," he wrote.

"I portion things, label them and plan for the entire week. But every other day something's gone. Makes me crazy."

When confronted about her eating habits, the sister responded by shrugging or blaming hormones.

"I asked her to replace things she finishes or at least ask before taking something. … She refuses to do anything about it," he said.

When the man resorted to buying a small mini-fridge and putting it in his bedroom, the sister accused him of "treating her like a thief."

"I calmly told her I was tired of my groceries disappearing and that this was the easiest way to avoid fights," he said.

"Now she's sulking and has told our parents, after her failed marriage, her brother is also alienating her."

The man sharing his story on Reddit also reported that his mother called him and said that "pregnancy isn't easy," especially with his sister's situation.

"I don't think I'm being cruel … I just want my food to be left alone. A part of me understands she is going through trouble. But at my expense?" he concluded.

Commenters almost unanimously sided with the man.

"Where is she going to stay once the baby is born? You have got bigger problems than groceries, if she won't even contribute to food costs," one person observed.

"Tell your mother to come get your sister, so she can be sure that your sister is being taken care of," another chimed in.

"Boundaries must be put in place with no apologies."

California-based relationship expert Audrey Hope told Fox News Digital the central issue of the disagreement goes far beyond food.

"Sibling relationships are often the hardest ones we ever deal with," she noted. "And there [may be] a primal wound that began long ago in childhood that went unnoticed and unhealed."

Hope also said that the pregnant sister "was probably pampered" as a child, leading to her entitlement as an adult.

"Boundaries must be put in place with no apologies," she advised.

"The sibling with the apartment needs to know that he is being mistreated, and it is time to own his self-esteem and self-love and put up strong boundaries."