Fed-up woman refuses to be breakfast chef for sister's children: 'Go ask your mom'

A woman recently vented her frustrations over a food-related family conflict to millions of people on the internet, leading to a flurry of reactions.

On Reddit's 24 million-strong "Am I the a--hole" community, a woman shared an incident involving her sister in a post that received some 16,000 upvotes.

The woman said her sister moved in with her after experiencing a difficult break-up. She brought along her two children, ages 7 and 4.

"When my sister moved in, I realized quickly that she liked to sleep in," the Redditor said.

"Some days she was up as late as 1 p.m. … I gave her the benefit of the doubt since I knew how hard her break-up was for her."

An issue arose, however, when the snoozing sister neglected to feed her own children – leaving the burden to the Reddit poster.

"I got into a routine with my niece and nephew that basically whatever I cooked myself for breakfast, I'd make enough for them as well — until the other morning," she said.

"I woke up and had an urge to make huevos rancheros. The kids immediately started complaining that they didn't want that and wanted something different."

She added, "I was nice and ended up making them pancakes since it's not their fault their mom is really struggling."

The next day, the children complained that they didn't want to eat breakfast potatoes and eggs and demanded a new dish, according to the woman's post.

They complained yet again the next day — finally pushing the woman to her limits.

"Finally, after three mornings of my unwanted food critics getting a separate meal, I finally told them, 'I'm no longer cooking two different meals for breakfast,'' the Reddit user wrote.

"She got quiet after that and is still giving me the cold shoulder."

"'If you don't like what I'm making, go ask your mom to get up and do it,'" she said she told them.

Even after the children woke up their sleeping mom that morning, she didn't come downstairs until 1 p.m. – leading to even more complaints from the children.

The sister was angry, the poster said. "She started in about how they need to be fed by a certain time and a bunch of other things that she said to try and intentionally hurt me."

The Redditor admitted that she "snapped" and told her sister to "wake up and take care of your f---ing kids instead of expecting me to do it."

The user concluded, "She got quiet after that and is still giving me the cold shoulder, but I know she's expecting me to apologize."

Most of the comments posted about the situation were supportive of the poster.

"Sleeping till 1 p.m. means she's missing their breakfast AND lunch," the top comment read. "[Kids at] ages 7 and 4 are still pretty dependent on an adult for balanced meals. Your sister is lame."

Said another person, "I'm assuming she is not paying rent or helping you with any expenses - she is just lying around sleeping? You should have a serious sit-down with her and stop all of this crap right now."

Fox News Digital spoke with Texas-based etiquette expert Pat Durham for insights into the Reddit thread.

"The poster was very gracious in extending the degree of hospitality that was extended," Durham noted.

The civility consultant added that the situation "goes way beyond etiquette." She called it a boundary issue.

"The mother needs medical intervention, at the very least," Durham advised. "Counseling is desperately needed."

"The responses are on the right track," she added. "There are numerous profound issues at play here."