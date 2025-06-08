Woman who finds meal prep 'exhausting' slammed for not cooking 'fancier' foods

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman on Reddit has attracted more than 10,000 reactions for her tale of woe regarding meal prep at her house — including the criticism she's received for not making "fancier" meals for the family. Numerous commenters offered insights and solutions.

"I'm the only one who cooks in our house," she wrote to others. "It's just four of us — my husband, me and my daughter and [my] little brother. My husband is 27 and I'm 25."

She said her husband "barely knows how to make eggs, even though I've tried to talk to him constantly about learning how to cook. My daughter and brother are still in elementary school, so they only help me cook."

She added, "The responsibility falls on me and it's honestly exhausting. So, I just set up a system in my head."

For breakfast, she wrote, "it's easy … it's just something with eggs or cereal."

Lunch, she went on, "is some sort of sandwich, burger or leftovers. Dinner is the meal I usually plan, but I have like 10 dishes I repeat."

She said that "sometimes" she'll change that up, "especially Sunday, but generally I stay [with a plan] because it's easier for me mentally."

"He wants me to change things up, add some more meat dishes and variety."

The problem arose, apparently, when one day she made "pasta Alfredo with chicken."

As the family was eating, "my husband mentions that it would be nice if I made ‘fancier’ dishes," she wrote. "I asked him what he meant and he explained he wants me to change things up, add some more meat dishes and variety."

So the next time they went grocery shopping, "I was putting ingredients I don't usually buy into the cart," she said.

"As the ingredients started piling up, my husband was getting all puffy and upset. We got to the meat aisle and I started picking out beef — and that's when he lost it and started taking things out of the cart."

He told her that "we can't afford my ‘fancy living.’"

In reaction, she said she "blinked at him and tried to explain he was the one who asked for variety and different dishes" — so that's why she was buying "different ingredients."

However, she continued, "he rolled his eyes and told me that I'm being dramatic. I just let him do his thing, taking out most of the ingredients."

So the next week, she wrote, she prepared "the same dishes because that's all I had ingredients for. A week passed and my husband was pouting that I made fried rice again and that he's sick of chicken."

She said that "when I pointed out that he took out all the beef out of our cart, he blew up on me again."

She then asked others for their thoughts about the issue.

"I would stop cooking for His Grace, the Duke of Minimum Effort, for a while."

The top-ranked comment itself grabbed thousands of reactions even as others continued to weigh in on the woman's situation.

"I would stop cooking for His Grace, the Duke of Minimum Effort, for a while," wrote a Reddit user.

"Possibly forever. Just feed yourself and your kids," the person added. "Your foods aren't good enough for Sir Requireth All, so why bother? Reginald Expectington III can learn to cook for himself, unless he is mentally impaired somehow. Tell him that you are very excited to taste his Beef Wellingtons and nicely seared halibuts."

This same user concluded, "I absolutely despise people who are about as useful as a handful of dirt, yet act all entitled and s--- on people who take care of them."

The user concluded, "The absolute gall."

Said another person, "It sounds like he just wants to be angry at you. It’s so bizarre."

Another commenter offered this perspective: "You're raising three children. Stop cooking for him and let him fend for himself while you feed the actual children."

And still another Reddit user wrote, "He made a specific request, you tried to fulfill it, he refused to purchase the ingredients to make that request possible."

This person added, "He is an adult — I’d suggest that you ask for his assistance with meal planning."