RECIPES

Fried apple crisp recipe is a cinnamon-rich dessert fit for the fall

Creator of Southern food blog Quiche My Grits shared a fried apple crisp recipe

By Peter Burke , Cortney D. Moore Fox News
Published
close
Apples and fall go well together.

So it seems fitting to include Debi Morgan's fried apple crisp recipe in a fall dessert repertoire on National Dessert Day.

Morgan, creator of the Southern food blog Quiche My Grits and based in Asheville, North Carolina, told Fox News Digital her trusty recipe is a beloved autumn treat that offers a tart and sweet flavor with a delectable crunch.

DOLLY PARTON AND HER SISTER SHARE THEIR 'SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE' RECIPE: 'PERFECT FOR THE FALL'

For all those ready to prepare a cinnamon-rich dessert that's sure to make the kitchen smell like an orchard bakery, here's a step-by-step guide on how to make fried apple crisp.

National Dessert Day is celebrated on Oct. 14, according to the National Day Calendar. "It's a day to indulge in your sweet tooth — and many restaurants and food brands offer deals to celebrate," the site notes.

Debi Morgan, the creator of Southern food blog Quiche My Grits, shared her fried apple crisp recipe with Fox News Digital.

Materials needed

12-inch cast-iron skillet

Large bowl

Knife

Measuring spoons and cups

Utensils for stirring

Vanilla ice cream (optional)

Debi Morgan's trusty apple crisp recipe requires frying and is made with cinnamon, brown sugar, vanilla and butter.

Ingredients

Fried apples

4 large honey crisp apples

½ teaspoon of cinnamon

2 tablespoons of brown sugar

APPLE A DAY AND 4 OTHER GREAT FALL FOOD CHOICES THAT ARE HEALTHY, DELICIOUS AND FUN

1 teaspoon of vanilla

6 pats of butter

1 cup of water

The crisp portion of Debi Morgan's recipe is made with granola, chopped pecans, cinnamon, brown sugar, flour and butter.

Crisp topping

2 cups of oat granola (low sugar or honey-based)

1 cup of chopped pecans

½ teaspoon of cinnamon

2 tablespoons of brown sugar

1 tablespoon of flour

½ stick of softened butter

Directions

Fried apples

1. Slice the unpeeled honey crisp apples and place the slices in the cast iron skillet.

2. Sprinkle cinnamon, brown sugar and vanilla onto the apple slices and mix them together.

3. Add 6 pats (small slices) of butter and fry the apples over medium heat for 15 minutes or until the contents become soft. Make sure to stir the apples while frying.

4. Once done frying, pour the cup of water into the skillet and mix it with the apple slices.

5. Let the apples simmer while you make the crisp topping. Make sure to keep tabs on your skillet to avoid burning the apple slices.

When done, the apple crisp can be served with vanilla ice cream for all those who desire that sweet, cold touch. 

Crisp topping

1. Preheat the oven to 350° Fahrenheit.

2. Get a large mixing bowl and pour in granola, chopped pecans, cinnamon, brown sugar and flour.

3. Add the softened butter and mix the contents together until its texture becomes "crumbly."

4. Sprinkle the crisp topping over the apple slices while it’s still in the skillet.

5. Bake the dish for 15 minutes or until it becomes golden brown.

6. Serve with ice cream if desired.

