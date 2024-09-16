Dolly Parton and her sister share their 'Sweet Potato Casserole' recipe: 'Perfect for the fall'

Dolly Parton and her younger sister, Rachel Parton George, are sharing their family recipes in a new cookbook that draws upon their childhood in Tennessee.

The sisters told Allrecipes magazine that the inspiration behind "Good Lookin' Cookin'" stems from their family's three core values: "God, music and food."

The Southern-style cookbook is full of family stories, including what reminds the country music legend of home.

APPLE PIE FRENCH TOAST CASSEROLE FOR A DELICIOUSLY SWEET BREAKFAST: GET THE RECIPE

"I think you always link those childhood memories with certain childhood foods that you love and the people that prepare them for you," the 78-year-old "Jolene" singer told Allrecipes.

Among the recipes included in the new book is the Parton sisters' Sweet Potato Casserole — which was shared with Fox News Digital.

Sweet Potato Casserole from 'Good Lookin' Cookin''

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 45 minutes

Makes 8 servings

"The sweet potato is a vegetable that's perfect for the fall – the color and the flavor always make us think of harvesttime," wrote Dolly Parton in her new book.

"Rachel likes to cover her casserole with marshmallows. You have to – it's just one of those things. But she also adds some pecans on top – we love the taste they add, making this extra special."

Ingredients

½ cup (1 stick) butter, room temperature, plus more for greasing

5 large sweet potatoes, peeled and quartered

½ cup packed light brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

WHITE POTATOES VS. SWEET POTATOES: NUTRITION AND HEALTH EXPERTS CHIME IN ON WHICH IS BETTER

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ cup chopped raw pecans

2 cups miniature marshmallows

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Butter a 9- by 13-inch baking pan.

2. Place the sweet potatoes in a large pot and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil over high heat, then lower the heat to maintain a low boil and cook until fork-tender, about 20 minutes.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

3. Drain the potatoes in a colander and transfer them to a large bowl. Add the brown sugar, butter, vanilla, salt, and cinnamon and mash using a potato masher until well combined.

4. Transfer the mashed sweet potato mixture to the prepared baking pan, smoothing the top. Sprinkle it with the pecans, then cover the casserole evenly with the marshmallows. Cover with foil and bake for 20 minutes. Remove the foil and bake until the marshmallows are golden brown, about 5 minutes more.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

5. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool for 15 minutes before serving.

Janelle Ash of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Good Lookin' Cookin,'" copyright © 2024 Dolly Parton and Rachel Parton George, is published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC, New York.