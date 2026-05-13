Food cravings at 3:45 pm aren't random, here's what your body may be warning you about

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

That mid-afternoon urge to reach for something salty or sweet isn't just a lack of willpower — it's something many Americans experience every day.

Surveys have found that people report an average of two cravings daily, with urges peaking at about 3:45 p.m.

There are a few reasons why, health experts told Fox News Digital.

6 HEALTHY FOODS THAT COULD SECRETLY SPIKE YOUR BLOOD SUGAR, AND WHAT TO EAT INSTEAD

"Most of us can relate to the afternoon crash or slump, and it's tied to a couple of key factors," North Carolina-based science communication consultant Megan Meyer, Ph.D., told Fox News Digital.

A light lunch, or skipping one altogether, can lead to a spike and drop in blood sugar, Meyer said, which "signals to the brain to seek out food — usually salty or sweet snacks — to stabilize blood sugar."

Add in a natural dip in circadian rhythm and widespread sleep deprivation — both linked to increased cravings for high-calorie foods — and the late-afternoon snack attack starts to make sense, she said.

But cravings aren't just about biology.

THE WORST FOODS TO BUY IN THE SUPERMARKET AND THE BETTER CHOICES INSTEAD

"Food is so inherently personal and tied to experiences and emotion," Meyer said.

Stress, routines and even what's within arm's reach can shape what — and how often — we crave.

"I've also noticed that my environment really shapes my eating patterns," she said. "If I am surrounded by less healthy food options, I often crave those foods. When I remove them, those cravings tend to go away."

Rather than viewing cravings as something to fight, they can be useful signals, South Carolina-based registered dietitian nutritionist Lauren Manaker told Fox News Digital.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

"Cravings are a natural part of how our bodies communicate with us, often signaling a need for energy, comfort or specific nutrients," Manaker said.

"Rather than resisting them entirely, it's helpful to approach cravings with balance and acknowledge them without judgment."

"There's a lot of unhealthy expectations around food."

Instead, planning "satisfying, nutrient-dense meals and snacks throughout the day can help reduce the intensity of cravings, especially during that mid-afternoon slump," Manaker said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Still, modern food culture can complicate things.

"There's a lot of unhealthy expectations around food," Meyer noted, pointing to the pressure of social media and so-called "influencer-worthy" meals.

A healthier approach is less about perfection and more about awareness.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"Remember, honoring your hunger in a mindful way is an important part of maintaining a healthy relationship with food," Manaker said.