Do you really need three meals a day? Experts debate the traditional rule

Breakfast, lunch and dinner have been a staple regimen for diet and nutrition — but is it necessary for overall health?

Statistics show that most Americans (64%) consume three meals daily and 28% consume two meals — but some may struggle to hit three meals a day, while others prefer smaller, more frequent meals.

Serena Poon, a certified nutritionist and longevity wellness advisor based in Los Angeles, said she considers the concept of three meals a "more cultural convention" than a "biological necessity."

"There’s no magic in ‘three meals a day,’" she told Fox News Digital. "What matters is the quality of your food, the timing of your meals, and how well both align with your unique biology and lifestyle."

"A flexible routine, such as two nourishing meals and a snack, or three well-balanced meals eaten within a 10- to 12-hour window, has strong scientific backing and fits comfortably into most modern schedules."

A 2024 review published in JAMA found that lower meal frequency, earlier calorie distribution and time-restricted eating led to greater weight loss and metabolic improvements than the traditional three-meal pattern, Poon pointed out.

"From a nutrition and metabolism perspective, what you eat matters more than when you eat."

In another study published this year in Nature Medicine, overweight or obese adults who ate only during an eight-hour window "reduced visceral fat and cardiometabolic risk" just as effectively as standard eating.

Extremely low frequencies of eating, such as one meal a day, can "heighten hunger and risk micronutrient gaps, so they require professional guidance," Poon warned.

Lauri Wright, PhD, RDN, director of nutrition programs and associate professor at the USF College of Public Health, agreed that the idea of eating three meals a day is cultural, evolving largely from social norms, work schedules and industrialization rather than scientific evidence.

"From a nutrition and metabolism perspective, what you eat matters more than when you eat for most people," she said.

"Some individuals thrive on three balanced meals a day, while others do well with smaller, more frequent meals. What’s important is meeting your body's nutritional needs across the day."

Regular meals can help stabilize blood sugar, support energy levels and prevent overeating, especially for those who have conditions like diabetes or are prone to "energy crashes," Wright noted.

"But there's no one-size-fits-all pattern," she said. "Skipping breakfast or consolidating meals, for example, can work for some people without negative health effects, as long as nutrient quality and total intake are adequate."

"In short, three meals a day can be a helpful guideline, but it’s not a strict requirement for health."

Poon suggested that "personalization is key" when it comes to eating frequency, but most healthy adults thrive on an eight- to-12-hour eating window that begins within two hours of waking and ends at least three hours before bedtime.

She also pointed to study data showing that eating within a 10-hour window for eight weeks improved appetite regulation, sleep quality and morning GLP-1 levels in young adults.

People who rise early in the day may benefit from "front-loading" calories into breakfast and lunch, Poon suggested, while shift workers may function better with a later window.

Those with conditions such as diabetes, eating disorder histories or pregnancy should ask their doctor about individualized diet plans.

"Consider lifestyle, medical needs (like diabetes), age and preferences," Poon advised. "Some thrive on three meals, others on intermittent fasting or grazing — it's about consistency, nutrient quality and listening to your body."

The expert also recommended paying attention to internal signals and hunger cues, like gentle stomach rumbling, a dip in focus or mild irritability. A meal should end at "comfortable satiety," or a feeling of satisfaction.

"Intuitive eating practices have been linked to lower morning cortisol, better mental health and sleep scores, and improved mood metrics," she said.

Instead of eating based on the clock, listening to authentic hunger and fullness cues will help maintain steady energy, sharpen focus and avoid last-minute, less-nutritious choices, Poon added.

"Whatever cadence you choose, keep the focus on whole foods, balanced macronutrients and nutrient-rich options," she recommended.

"Most importantly, stay consistent in a pattern that honors your circadian rhythm, accommodates your social life and supports your personal health goals."