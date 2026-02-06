Dementia risk may rise with a common afternoon snack mistake, experts warn

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Grabbing something sugary in the mid-afternoon can feel like an easy fix for low energy, but the timing could have an impact on brain health, experts say.

For many Americans, the most vulnerable eating decisions of the day happen between lunch and dinner, and those decisions could have long-term consequences for how the body and brain handle blood sugar later in the day, according to recent research and reports.

Experts say the timing and the type of snack matter more than most people think.

"Blood sugar crashes are a big deal because our brains don't have a reserve tank," said Kiara DeWitt, a Texas-based certified neurology nurse and head of clinical operations at Medical Director Co.

"It's all about a steady stream of glucose," DeWitt told Fox News Digital.

"Simple sugars and processed foods with inflammatory seed oils push your glucose higher quicker. … The less you eat these snacks, the less stress you're putting on your brain."

Ultra-processed snacks high in added sugar can create rapid blood sugar spikes followed by sharp crashes, triggering inflammation and insulin resistance that impair how neurons function over time, she added.

Those effects may be amplified between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., when cortisol naturally dips and energy from lunch has worn off.

When glycogen stores are low, blood sugar highs and lows feel more extreme, which can be especially challenging for the brain, DeWitt said.

Research has shown a link between post-meal blood sugar spikes and the risk of Alzheimer's, the most common form of dementia. A large genetic analysis found that people with elevated blood sugar two hours after eating were 69% more likely to develop Alzheimer's disease.

"Over time, high blood sugars damage blood vessels in the brain, which increases the risk of memory and learning problems," registered dietitian Tanya Freirich of North Carolina previously told Fox News Digital.

Experts emphasize that sugar itself isn't the enemy — rather, refined, fast-absorbing sugar is.

Whole fruit, for example, behaves very differently than cookies or candy.

Fiber slows digestion, preventing sharp glucose spikes while delivering antioxidants that protect brain cells.

The problem, DeWitt said, is simple sugars and processed foods push glucose up quickly and crash it just as fast.

Experts recommend snacks that combine protein, fiber and healthy fats, helping glucose stay within a narrow, steady range for hours.

DeWitt's go-to options include nuts, Greek yogurt and apple slices with nut butter.

"How you snack matters just as much as when you decide to snack," she said.

