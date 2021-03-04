Family leaves $5G tip for Colorado restaurant: 'Unbelievable generosity'

Employees at a Colorado restaurant were reportedly left in disbelief when a family left them a massive tip earlier this week.

On Sunday morning, the staff at Loose Moose -- a restaurant at the indoor water park resort, Great Wolf Lodge in Colorado Springs, Colorado -- received a $5,000 tip to be split amongst themselves, according to local reports.

The family who left the tip had just been visiting the resort for the first time and had enjoyed it so much that they were already planning their next trip, FOX21 reported Wednesday.

According to KOAA, before the family left, they specifically asked to speak with the manager and said they wanted their tip to be split among the staff.

When the restaurant workers saw the receipt, they were shocked, KOAA reported.

"The server presented the check, picked it up, and brought it to me, and as we looked at it, it was definitely the moment of wow!" Monique West, the Great Wolf Lodge’s food and beverage director, told the station. "Just like unbelievable generosity and just a little bit of disbelief."

According to FOX21, there were only five employees -- three servers, one host and one busser -- working the Sunday breakfast shift, so they each brought home $1,000.

A picture of the receipt, which was obtained by FOX21 shows that the family’s huge tip was left on a $55 meal.

West told KOAA that the family’s tip "changed the lives" of the restaurant employees.