‘COVID bandit’ leaves $6,800 tip for Colorado restaurant staff

A generous diner in Denver left a $6,800 tip at a restaurant Saturday night.

The anonymous diner who goes by the moniker "COVID bandit" left the huge tip at Guard and Grace, a high-end steakhouse in Denver’s central business district, chef and owner Troy Guard wrote on Facebook.

The tip amounted to $200 for each of the restaurant’s 34 employees, according to Guard.

"Whoever this person is … thank you so much for your act of kindness and your sincere genuine caring thoughtfulness you just bestowed on our Guard and Grace staff," he wrote.

"COVID sucks," the deep-pocketed tipper wrote on the receipt, adding a smiley face and signing it as the "COVID bandit" at the bottom.

Ben Moon, a staff member at the restaurant who was working Saturday night, told KDVR in Denver that the man’s reservation was even made under the name COVID bandit.

The big tip comes as many restaurant workers have been struggling to get by as the coronavirus pandemic has kept diners home. Guard and Grace just reopened for dine-in service last month.

This wasn’t the COVID bandit’s first stop. He also tipped $200 to each of the seven employees at Notchtop Bakery & Café in Estes Park last month, signing his receipt with the same name, smiley face and "COVID sucks" message.

"[Your] gift has touched many lives," the café wrote in another Facebook post.