As fall approaches, which color of apple is 'better' for you and why: red, green or yellow?

With fall a little more than a month away, apple picking season is almost here as well.

But exactly how healthy are apples? And is one kind or color of apple more nutritious than another?

Two dietitians helped get to the bottom of these food questions while also addressing whether an apple a day really does keep the doctor away.

"In terms of color, apples can range from green (like granny smith) to yellow (like golden delicious), to red (like empire and gala), and often a mix of colors (like honeycrisp)," Kelley Springer of the New York Apple Association told Fox News Digital via email.

Springer is a registered dietitian and certified dietitian nutritionist.

Apples come in many varieties and colors, but "when it comes to nutrition, the difference between apple varieties is generally minimal," she said.

"However, apples with darker red or purple skins, such as the red delicious apple, often have higher levels of antioxidants compared to those with lighter-colored skins," Springer said.

Although nutritional content can "vary slightly" depending on the type of apple and the environment in which it's grown, Springer said that "overall, apples are a great source of dietary fiber, vitamins and antioxidants."

Healthy, protective qualities

There's actually some truth behind the saying "an apple a day keeps the doctor away," Diane Lindsay-Adler of Boston Children's Health Physicians told Fox News Digital by email.

"Apples can help protect against serious diseases, including heart disease, diabetes, cancer and more," said Lindsay-Adler, a registered dietitian nutritionist.

Red apples, she said, are that color because they contain something called anthocyanins, which are "powerful antioxidants."

They "help reduce inflammation in the body," she said.

Green apples get their color from chlorophyll, another antioxidant, she said.

Chlorophyll "is being studied and may have protective effects against cancerous tumors."

And finally, yellow apples have carotenoids, Lindsay-Adler said.

These "decrease the risk of certain cancers and eye disease."

While there's not much of a dramatic difference in apples as related to their color, different varieties of apples can address different nutritional needs.

Green apples are "lower in sugar and high in fiber," Lindsay-Adler said, meaning they're "a good choice for those monitoring their sugar intake."

Honeycrisp apples are a "hydrating and nutritious option."

Meanwhile, honeycrisp apples are "known for their high water content" and overall balanced nutrient profile, she said.

But regardless of the type of apple one chooses to eat, there are "a plethora of specific health benefits," Springer said.

"Apples' flavonoids and antioxidants are helpful for maintaining healthy blood sugar," she said.

A study found that "women who ate one or more apples a day had a 28% lower risk of type 2 diabetes compared with those who ate none," she said.

Apples are also excellent for gut and heart health, Springer said.

The nutritional content of apples helps keep blood pressure at healthy levels.

"The pectin in apples is a prebiotic, providing food for friendly gut bacteria," she said.

"Pectin can contribute to gut bacteria to use for growth, which is good food for your microbiota."

Plus, "potassium helps relax blood vessels, which can reduce the risk of cardiovascular complications associated with high blood pressure."