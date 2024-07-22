Peas vs. carrots: Which are healthier for you? Dietitians weigh in

It’s always a good idea to eat more vegetables.

But in this frequent pairing, do peas or carrots reign supreme?

"Carrots and peas are both popular vegetables and are used in a variety of ways in different diets. While their exact nutrition specs vary, they are both healthy," said Dr. Vandana Sheth, registered dietitian nutritionist, plant-based and diabetes expert, and the CEO of Vandana Sheth Inc.

SPINACH VS. KALE: WHICH IS ‘BETTER’ FOR YOU? NUTRITIONISTS SETTLE THE GREAT DEBATE

When cooked appropriately, most people would agree that both can be pretty darn delicious, too.

Keep reading to find out how peas and carrots fare in this nutritional faceoff.

Nutritional specs of carrots

Carrots are a health-supportive addition to a balanced diet.

"Carrots, whether raw or cooked, are rich in vitamins and minerals such as vitamin A (in the form of beta-carotene), vitamin C, potassium, and fiber," said Dr. Michelle Routhenstein, preventive cardiology dietitian at EntirelyNourished.com.

APPLES VS. ORANGES: WHICH OF THESE FRUITS IS ‘BETTER’ FOR YOU?

They are often singled out for their hefty amounts of beta-carotene, a precursor to vitamin A, known for its role in supporting eye health, immune function and skin health, Routhenstein said.

Cooking carrots can enhance their availability of plant compounds known as carotenoids, she added.

"Studies suggest a 14% increase in carotenoid concentration when cooked, which aids in better absorption of vitamin A," she said.

Meanwhile, raw carrots have a lower glycemic index compared to cooked ones due to the breakdown of fiber during cooking, Routhenstein said.

REGULAR SNACKS OF BABY CARROTS BRING SIGNIFICANTLY MORE ANTIOXIDANT PROTECTION, NEW STUDY FINDS

Along with being loaded with beta-carotene and other carotenoids, these crunchy root vegetables are low-calorie and help with heart health, eye health digestion and potentially weight loss, Sheth said.

In terms of their nutrition profile, two raw carrots provide 41 calories, 9 grams of carbs, 2.7 grams of fiber and 0.8 grams of protein, Sheth shared.

To keep things interesting, Sheth encourages her clients to buy carrots in different colors and forms (whole, baby carrots and frozen) and to enjoy them both raw and cooked.

Whether buying whole carrots, baby carrots for convenience, or frozen carrots for longer storage, Routhenstein reminds consumers to look for firm, bright orange ones with smooth skin.

Nutritional specs of green peas

Peas might be tiny, but they pack a nutritious punch.

CHOCOLATE ICE CREAM VS. VANILLA ICE CREAM: WHICH DESSERT IS 'BETTER' FOR YOU? HERE'S THE COLD HARD TRUTH

"Cooked peas, whether fresh, frozen or canned with no additives, are all nutrient-rich," Routhenstein said, highlighting that they are particularly high in fiber and protein compared to many other vegetables (technically, peas are legumes and not vegetables).

Routhenstein also said that green peas are notably high in vitamin C, K, iron and manganese — which support immune health, bone health and heart health.

Plus, peas are rich in dietary lignans, which are phytonutrients known for their potential benefits in reducing the risk of heart disease and promoting overall heart health, she said.

GREEK YOGURT VS. REGULAR YOGURT: IS ONE 'BETTER' FOR YOU THAN THE OTHER?

A half-cup serving of cooked peas typically contains approximately 62 calories, 11 grams of carbs, 4 grams of fiber and 4 grams of protein, Routhenstein added.

When purchasing peas, Routhenstein recommended choosing fresh or frozen varieties without added salt or sugar to maximize their nutritional benefits.

If buying canned peas with added salt, rinse them thoroughly to reduce the sodium content, Sheth suggested.

Given their versatility, frozen peas are particularly great to keep on hand as they are healthy and "an easy addition to any meal," Sheth said.

IS A SALAD ALWAYS A BETTER CHOICE THAN A SANDWICH? THINK TWICE ABOUT THAT

Even better, frozen peas keep for months inside a freezer.

So which are healthier, peas or carrots?

If you're adding more peas or carrots to your diet, a nutritionist isn't likely going to steer you away from doing so.

Whichever vegetable you enjoy more and will eat more of is probably the better choice for you.

The bottom line is that both peas and carrots are healthy but in different ways.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

For instance, carrots are quite high in vitamin A, whereas peas are higher in protein and fiber, Sheth said.

For snacking, carrots are a natural choice.

They are rich in fiber and come packaged conveniently for on-the-go healthy snacking, Routhenstein said.

GUACAMOLE VS. HUMMUS: IS ONE 'BETTER' FOR YOU THAN THE OTHER?

"Pairing them with a healthy fat such as nuts, hummus or nut butter helps optimize the absorption of beta-carotene, a crucial fat-soluble nutrient," she said.

Peas, meanwhile, likely aren't something to snack on solo — but they can be incorporated into stir-fries, rice dishes, curries, stews, soups, salads and more, Routhenstein said, providing additional protein and unique phytonutrients specific to peas.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Overall, Routhenstein said that if she had to choose a healthier veggie, she might give peas the edge "due to their higher fiber, unique phytonutrient profile and protein content, offering a more filling and satisfying eating experience."

Enjoying a range of vegetables is key to getting a variety of nutrients, Sheth said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Essentially, Sheth said, "eating the rainbow" is right.