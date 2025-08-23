Experts say date and pumpkin seed snack hack could help improve sleep, ease stress

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Many Americans are lacking an essential nutrient that could help reduce stress, improve sleep and ease anxiety and depression – but experts say a few simple tricks can help boost it.

Studies have found that nearly 50% of Americans are deficient in magnesium, which can contribute to fatigue, muscle cramps, weakened bones, poor blood sugar control, and increased risks of conditions such as heart disease and diabetes.

"Signs of low magnesium can include restless sleep, muscle cramps, twitching, anxiety, fatigue, or constipation," said Leah Kaylor, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist and sleep expert in Arlington, Virginia.

YOUR DAILY SANDWICH COULD BE MAKING YOU SAD AND ANXIOUS, HEALTH EXPERTS WARN

For people with deficiencies, eating magnesium-rich foods or magnesium supplementation can help, Kaylor told Fox News Digital.

Magnesium supplements, which help support melatonin production, have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years, according to reports, surpassing even fish oil and probiotics. But the mineral can also be found in foods such as leafy greens, nuts, seeds, beans, fish and dark chocolate.

According to nutritionists, magnesium can be boosted through several simple and delicious snacks.

EATING THESE COMMON FOODS BEFORE BED COULD TRIGGER SWEET DREAMS OR NIGHT TERRORS

New York City-based registered dietitian nutritionist Maddie Pasquariello recently told Real Simple magazine that she recommends a pitted Medjool date with a tablespoon of pumpkin seed butter before bedtime.

Pumpkin seeds provide a rich source of magnesium — up to 120 milligrams per 2 tablespoons, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture — along with fiber, protein and iron, Pasquariello said.

DO YOU NEED A MAGNESIUM SUPPLEMENT? EXPERTS SHARE SYMPTOMS OF DEFICIENCY

Dates, meanwhile, pack fiber, B vitamins, potassium and some magnesium.

The protein and fiber in the snack have the added benefit of easing hunger, which can also make it difficult to fall asleep, she added.

Peanut or almond butter can be used as substitutes, she noted. Kaylor also suggested tahini, or plain, roasted pumpkin seeds.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

But magnesium is not a cure-all, Pasquariello cautioned.

"Magnesium-rich snacks before bed won’t necessarily address underlying sleep issues, since it may not be magnesium intake that’s to blame in the first place," Pasquariello shares.

"All of that being said, for most people, there’s no downside to consuming a magnesium-rich snack or drink before bedtime and seeing how it makes you feel," she added.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Dr. Mark Kovacs, PhD, a sports scientist and longevity expert in Atlanta, Georgia, agreed that magnesium isn't a "magic bullet."

"But for many people it’s the missing link in their nighttime routine," Kovacs told Fox News Digital.

"Whether through food, teas, or supplements, adding magnesium consistently can help the body relax and improve overall sleep quality," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He recommends herbal teas like chamomile or rooibos. For those taking the supplement route, he suggests magnesium glycinate or citrate, which are better absorbed and gentle on the stomach.

Magnesium works best alongside good sleep habits, Kovacs added, such as a cool room, a regular bedtime schedule and limiting blue light – which can come from screens – before sleep.