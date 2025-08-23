Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Experts say date and pumpkin seed snack hack could help improve sleep, ease stress

Magnesium deficiency is common in the U.S. but experts say simple food pairings, like pumpkin seeds with dates, may help

By Deirdre Bardolf Fox News
Many Americans are lacking an essential nutrient that could help reduce stress, improve sleep and ease anxiety and depression – but experts say a few simple tricks can help boost it.

Studies have found that nearly 50% of Americans are deficient in magnesium, which can contribute to fatigue, muscle cramps, weakened bones, poor blood sugar control, and increased risks of conditions such as heart disease and diabetes.

"Signs of low magnesium can include restless sleep, muscle cramps, twitching, anxiety, fatigue, or constipation," said Leah Kaylor, Ph.D., a clinical psychologist and sleep expert in Arlington, Virginia. 

For people with deficiencies, eating magnesium-rich foods or magnesium supplementation can help, Kaylor told Fox News Digital.

Magnesium supplements, which help support melatonin production, have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years, according to reports, surpassing even fish oil and probiotics. But the mineral can also be found in foods such as leafy greens, nuts, seeds, beans, fish and dark chocolate.

Foods high in magnesium seen on table, including beans, broccoli, apricots and avocado.

Magnesium is found in legumes, nuts, seeds, whole grains and leafy green vegetables. (iStock)

According to nutritionists, magnesium can be boosted through several simple and delicious snacks.

New York City-based registered dietitian nutritionist Maddie Pasquariello recently told Real Simple magazine that she recommends a pitted Medjool date with a tablespoon of pumpkin seed butter before bedtime. 

Pumpkin seeds provide a rich source of magnesium — up to 120 milligrams per 2 tablespoons, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture — along with fiber, protein and iron, Pasquariello said. 

Dates, meanwhile, pack fiber, B vitamins, potassium and some magnesium.

The protein and fiber in the snack have the added benefit of easing hunger, which can also make it difficult to fall asleep, she added.

Young woman waking up, sitting on edge of bed stretching and looking happy and rested

Adequate magnesium can reduce stress, improve sleep and lower the risk of anxiety and depression. (iStock)

Peanut or almond butter can be used as substitutes, she noted. Kaylor also suggested tahini, or plain, roasted pumpkin seeds.

But magnesium is not a cure-all, Pasquariello cautioned.

"Magnesium-rich snacks before bed won’t necessarily address underlying sleep issues, since it may not be magnesium intake that’s to blame in the first place," Pasquariello shares. 

"All of that being said, for most people, there’s no downside to consuming a magnesium-rich snack or drink before bedtime and seeing how it makes you feel," she added.

Dr. Mark Kovacs, PhD, a sports scientist and longevity expert in Atlanta, Georgia, agreed that magnesium isn't a "magic bullet." 

Organic red medjool date seen on tablecloth next to bowl of dates

Dates deliver fiber, B vitamins, potassium and some magnesium, according to experts. (iStock)

"But for many people it’s the missing link in their nighttime routine," Kovacs told Fox News Digital.

"Whether through food, teas, or supplements, adding magnesium consistently can help the body relax and improve overall sleep quality," he added.

He recommends herbal teas like chamomile or rooibos. For those taking the supplement route, he suggests magnesium glycinate or citrate, which are better absorbed and gentle on the stomach.

Magnesium works best alongside good sleep habits, Kovacs added, such as a cool room, a regular bedtime schedule and limiting blue light – which can come from screens – before sleep.

Deirdre Bardolf is a lifestyle writer with Fox News Digital.

