Alzheimer’s risk tied to how the body handles sugar after eating, study finds

People who tend to experience blood sugar spikes in the hours after eating could face a higher risk of a common brain disorder.

Using the UK Biobank, a new study led by the University of Liverpool analyzed genetic data for more than 350,000 individuals between 40 and 69 years of age, according to a press release.

The researchers examined genetic markers linked to how the body processes sugar, then used a technique called Mendelian randomisation to compare disease rates in people who were genetically predisposed to higher blood glucose.

They determined that people with elevated blood sugar two hours after eating (a condition called postprandial hyperglycaemi) were 69% more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease.

In those participants, the disease was not associated with any changes in brain size or evidence of damage.

Other markers of glucose regulation — including fasting glucose, fasting insulin and measures of insulin resistance — were not significantly associated with Alzheimer’s risk, the researchers noted.

The findings were published in the journal Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism.

"This finding could help shape future prevention strategies, highlighting the importance of managing blood sugar not just overall, but specifically after meals," lead author Dr. Andrew Mason said in the release.

Tanya Freirich, registered dietitian and CDCES (certified diabetes care and education specialist) in North Carolina, said the link between the increased genetic risk for high blood sugars and Alzheimer's is consistent with previous studies.

"Over time, high blood sugars damage blood vessels in the brain, which increases the risk of memory and learning problems," Freirich, who was not involved in the study, told Fox News Digital.

"The brain is dependent on glucose for fuel, so any restriction of that source due to damaged blood vessels can further harm the brain’s functional connectivity. Excess glucose also impairs our brain's functioning."

New Jersey-based registered dietitian Erin Palinski-Wade agreed that the study points to postprandial glucose control as a potential target for protecting the brain.

"This study suggests that when it comes to brain health, it’s not just whether someone has diabetes that matters, it’s how high blood sugar rises in the two hours after eating," Palinski-Wade, who also was not involved in the new research, told Fox News Digital.

"Interestingly, traditional fasting glucose and insulin levels were not linked to Alzheimer’s risk, which suggests we may be missing part of the picture if we only focus on fasting labs and overlook what happens after meals."

Study limitations

The link between blood glucose spikes and dementia outcome wasn’t confirmed in a separate Alzheimer’s genetic dataset, which raises questions about the findings applying to wider populations, the published article noted.

People in the UK Biobank also tended to be limited to healthier, White British participants.

"We first need to replicate these results in other populations and ancestries to confirm the link and better understand the underlying biology," said senior author Dr. Vicky Garfield in the release.

There’s also a risk that some dementia diagnoses were inaccurate or missed entirely, as the study relied on medical records and self-reporting.

"If validated, the study could pave the way for new approaches to reduce dementia risk in people with diabetes."

Preventive measures

While some people may have a genetic propensity for increased blood sugar spikes after eating, Freirich noted that dietary choices can make a big impact.

She recommends eating balanced meals that include vegetables, protein and complex carbohydrates, as well as reducing intake of excess sugar and choosing whole grains instead of refined grains.

The expert is also a proponent of boosting fiber intake, noting that the daily goal for adults is between 25 and 35 grams per day.

"Fiber is helpful for improving blood sugar stability, but is also beneficial for heart health, digestion and reducing inflammation, all of which contribute to improved brain health," Freirich said.

She also suggests restricting sodas, juices, sugar-sweetened tea and coffee drinks, and limiting desserts.

"In addition to diet, a short burst of activity after eating, such as a walk, can also help lower your blood sugar spike after eating," Freirich said.

Anyone who has questions about blood sugar levels should have a discussion with a doctor about tests to assess risk.