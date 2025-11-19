'Addictive' ultra-processed foods linked to spike in chronic disease, researchers warn

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Highly processed foods may harm nearly every major organ system and are linked to a surge in chronic illnesses, according to a new global review.

A series of papers published Tuesday in The Lancet found that ultra-processed foods (UPFs) are associated with a higher risk of diseases such as heart disease, diabetes and depression.

"Displacement of long-established dietary patterns by ultra-processed foods is a key driver of the escalating global burden of multiple diet-related chronic diseases," the researchers wrote in the first paper of a three-part series.

The research was conducted by an international team of 43 public health and nutrition experts led by Carlos Monteiro, a Brazilian epidemiologist and professor at the University of São Paulo who developed the NOVA system, which classifies foods by how heavily they are processed.

Under the NOVA system, UPFs are industrially formulated products made largely from ingredients rarely used in home cooking, such as refined starches, protein isolates and modified oils, along with additives such as flavors, colors, emulsifiers and artificial sweeteners.

They are "branded, commercial formulations made from cheap ingredients, with little or no whole food" designed to "maximize corporate profits," the researchers wrote.

Everyday examples include soft drinks and energy drinks, cookies and chips, flavored yogurts, instant noodles, hot dogs, chicken nuggets, packaged desserts and some diet shakes and bars.

The authors reviewed more than 100 long-term studies and found that diets dominated by UPFs are associated with chronic disease, not only because of their sugar, salt and fat content, but the way they are engineered, from their "can't-stop" taste and texture to the additives and packaging chemicals used in their production.

The authors compared this effect to addictive substances, saying many UPFs deliver intense rewards and can trigger compulsive eating similar to tobacco use.

"Many commonly consumed ultra-processed foods are addictive when judged by standards used for tobacco products, including compulsive use and reinforcement," they wrote.

The review linked high-UPF diets to greater risks of obesity, diabetes, heart, kidney and gut disease, depression and early death, and found in clinical trials that people ate 500 to 800 additional calories per day on ultra-processed diets.

UPFs now make up more than half the calories consumed in the United States and the United Kingdom, the review noted.

"Plausible mechanisms for harm include nutrient imbalances, overeating, reduced consumption of health-protective [plant compounds], toxic contaminants from processing or packaging, harmful additives and mixtures of additives, and subsequent inflammation," the researchers wrote, adding that a diet high in UPFs may also disrupt blood sugar and cholesterol levels, gut bacteria, and kidney or liver function.

Consumption has also more than doubled or tripled over the past few decades in countries including Spain, Brazil, Mexico and China.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, has also noted that Americans' diets, which consist of up to 60% UPFs, are linked to an increased risk for diabetes, heart disease, obesity, cancer, dementia and more.

Oz has recommended ditching processed meats and ready-to-eat poultry and seafood. He said salami and similar deli meats are some of the worst offenders.

The authors argue the evidence now meets most of the scientific criteria used to infer causation, meaning policymakers should act even as research continues.

In the second paper, the researchers outline a recommended government playbook for cutting back on UPFs, with ideas such as warning labels, taxes, limits on marketing to kids, healthier school meals and better access to affordable, healthy foods.

The authors acknowledge the need for more trials but said the signal is already strong enough to warrant public action.

The third paper's authors wrote that the growth of these foods is being driven by the power of large food companies and call for stronger rules to keep corporate interests from shaping public health policy.

Critics, including some nutrition scientists and industry groups, however, argue that "ultra-processed" is too broad and subjective, and the NOVA system can lump together foods with very different nutrient profiles. They note most evidence is observational rather than causal and warn against demonizing affordable, shelf-stable foods.

"People fear the term 'processed' and steer clear of nutritious options like frozen or canned fruits and vegetables yet readily buy into ultra-processed 'health foods,' like conventional protein powders and supplements," Kayla Kamen, a New Hampshire registered dietitian with Drink Wholesome, told Fox News Digital.

"It's critical to emphasize that processed foods are not inherently bad," Kamen added. "The real caution should be with ingredients designed to prolong shelf life, enhance coloring and improve appearance."

The American Heart Association recommends limiting intake of UPFs and focusing instead on a diet rich in "vegetables, fruits, whole grains, beans, nuts, seeds, healthy non-tropical oils and lean proteins."

While Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has vowed to target UPFs, he has said he will not ban them outright.

"I don't want to take food away from anybody," Kennedy told Time magazine in January.

Fox News Digital Fox News Digital reached out to the Consumer Brands Association and the National Association of Convenience Stores for comment. Fox News Digital also reached out to the study authors for comment.