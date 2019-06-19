Expand / Collapse search
Food Trends
Published

Del Taco to launch Beyond Meat burritos after huge success of plant-based tacos

Alexandra Deabler
By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
Del Taco is moving its burritos beyond beef with the release of their newest plant-based options.

The Tex-Mex chain is rolling out two new vegetarian options after the success of their Beyond Meat tacos: the Beyond 8 Layer Burrito and the Epic Beyond Cali Burrito.

The company announced the menu expansion after revealing Thursday that its Beyond Meat tacos were the best-selling new product in the chain’s history. Since its nationwide launch in April, Del Taco has sold about 2 million of the meat-free item.

The Tex-Mex chain is rolling out two new vegetarian options after the success of their Beyond Meat tacos: the Beyond 8 Layer Burrito and the Epic Beyond Cali Burrito. (Del Taco)

"The team did a great job developing a proprietary and unique flavor profile that tastes incredibly similar to our current ground beef, allowing us to broaden its appeal to not only attract vegans and vegetarians but also those looking for 'better-for-you' options or to reduce red meat without sacrificing flavor," CEO John Cappasola told investors after the Beyond Taco launch in late April, Business Insider reported.

The two new burritos will include Beyond Meat crumbles, guacamole, tomatoes and sour cream, with the Beyond 8 Layer also coming with beans, cheese, red sauce and lettuce. While the Epic Beyond Cali Burrito will be stuffed with Del Taco fries and pico de gallo salsa.

The burritos will reportedly be rolled out starting Thursday, June 20.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.